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Home / Markets / News / July lifts Indian markets again as FPI inflows, IT stocks fuel rally

July lifts Indian markets again as FPI inflows, IT stocks fuel rally

Benchmark indices posted their first back-to-back monthly gains of 2026 as strong earnings, foreign inflows and a rally in IT stocks supported market sentiment

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Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 6:49 PM IST

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July proved lucky yet again for Indian equity benchmarks, with the Nifty gaining 2.2 per cent and the Sensex rising 2.1 per cent. Encouraging June-quarter earnings, the return of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and a sell-off in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in other emerging markets supported Indian equities.
 
Both benchmarks have ended July with gains in 19 of the past 25 years. The Sensex and the Nifty rose in both June and July, posting their first back-to-back monthly gains of 2026.
 
The Sensex ended Friday's session at 78,095, up 167 points, or 0.2 per cent. The Nifty, meanwhile, closed at 24,384, gaining 67 points, or 0.3 per cent. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 12 trillion to Rs 486 trillion.
 
 
A broader sell-off in AI stocks across other emerging markets prompted foreign investors to shift money towards India in the final days of the month. The Nifty and the Sensex outperformed Asian peers in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and China. They also outperformed the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite.
 
The unwinding of the global AI trade benefited Indian information technology (IT) companies. The Nifty IT index gained 16.8 per cent in July, recording its best monthly performance since July 2020. It was also the best-performing sectoral index.

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HCL Technologies, which rose 25.7 per cent, was the best-performing Nifty stock. Bajaj Auto, up 18.6 per cent; Tech Mahindra, 17.6 per cent; Tata Consultancy Services, 16.4 per cent; and Eternal, 14.3 per cent, were the other top-performing Nifty stocks.
 
FPIs became net buyers of Indian equities after remaining net sellers for the previous four months. Their net purchases helped offset the impact of a surge in Brent crude prices amid renewed tensions in West Asia. Brent crude rose 18.3 per cent to $87.8 per barrel.
 
Going forward, the geopolitical situation and the trajectory of the AI trade will determine the market's direction.
 
Bajaj Finance, which rose 8.1 per cent following upbeat quarterly results, was the best-performing Sensex stock and the biggest contributor to the index's gains. An index's movement depends on both the performance of its constituents and their respective weightings.
 
“The sustainability of the recovery will depend largely on the ongoing earnings season, which is currently outperforming forecasts, and on a reduction in global risks. As the earnings season gathers pace, markets will seek confirmation that the recent improvement in earnings is broad-based rather than concentrated in a few sectors,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments.
 
Market breadth was strong on Friday, with 2,522 stocks advancing and 1,722 declining. FPIs were net buyers of equities worth Rs 278 crore, while domestic institutional investors were net buyers worth Rs 2,260 crore.
 
“The index now appears well-positioned to inch towards the 24,600 level, which coincides with the previous swing high. A decisive breakout above this zone could open the door for a move towards the 24,800–25,000 range. On the downside, the 24,270 level is expected to act as immediate support,” said Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president, research, at Religare Broking.

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 6:49 PM IST