Juniper Hotels gains 2% on strategic acquisition of Novotel Imagicaa

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The entry valuation appears favourable, with further upside from the opportunity to upgrade brand positioning, as per the analysts. While Juniper is already developing c. 1,450 keys across four assets, the acquisition would take the company a step closer to its target of doubling its portfolio to c. 3,900 keys by FY31E, it added.