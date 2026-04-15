Just Dial shares fall 5% as Q4 profit drops 36%; JM Fin sees 80% upside

Just Dial share price today: Shares of search engine company Just Dial fell nearly 5 per cent in trade after the company reported a 36 per cent Y-o-Y decline in its net profit for the March quarter (Q4FY26). Just Dial shares opened with a cut of around 2 per cent at ₹564 and went on to make a low of ₹545.

Just Dial Q4 results Just Dial, which is controlled by Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited, has reported a 36.54 per cent fall in its As of 9:40 AM, Just Dial shares were trading 3.6 per cent southward at ₹550.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), significantly underperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 index which was up 1.3 per cent.Just Dial, which is controlled by Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited, has reported a 36.54 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at ₹100 crore in Q4 . The company had reported a net profit of ₹157.6 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

The firm's revenue from operations, however, grew by 6 per cent to ₹307.24 crore in the quarter under review, as against ₹289.2 crore clocked in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERs NSE Just Dial share price target Post Q4 results, brokerage firm JM Financial has maintained a 'Buy' rating on Just Dial, but lowered its target marginally. The brokerage has assigned a target price of ₹1,000 on the counter. The target implies an upside of around 80 per cent from the CMP. Just Dial said that its total expenses increased by 6 per cent to ₹231.17 crore, while total income, which includes other income, came in lower by 10.55 per cent to ₹355.86 crore in the fourth quarter.Post Q4 results, brokerage firm JM Financial has maintained a 'Buy' rating on Just Dial, but lowered its target marginally. The brokerage has assigned a target price of ₹1,000 on the counter. The target implies an upside of around 80 per cent from the CMP.

JM Financial said that Just Dial’s collections, a lead indicator for revenue, were flat in Q4 on Y-o-Y basis in Q4. Also, the net paid campaigns grew just 2.4k Q-o-Q versus 5.2k/6.6k/4k in Q3/Q2/Q1, respectively.

The traffic trends were weak at 4.7 per cent Y-o-Y during the quarter despite higher advertising and promotions (A&P) spends of ₹10.2 crore versus ₹92 million in Q2 and ₹9.5 crore in Q3.

On the other hand, although Ebitda rose 3.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹88.8 crore, Ebitda margin declined 87 bps Y-o-Y to 28.9 per cent.

The brokerage highlighted that the continued lack of clarity on the company’s cash distribution policy remains a key overhang on stock performance despite inexpensive valuation, with cash and investments exceeding Just Dial’s current market cap by 20 per cent.