Just Dial zooms 15% on fastest QoQ revenue growth post Covid era

Just Dial share price movement

Just Dial Q1 results

ICICI Securities on Just Dial

Just Dial zoomed 14.8 per cent to a high of ₹645.65 in intra-day trade on Monday as the stock reacted to the Q1 results announced over the weekend, wherein the company reported its fastest sequential growth in revenue post Covid era.At 10 AM, Just Dial stock traded with a solid gain of 13.5 per cent at ₹641. The counter saw trades of around 67.40 lakh shares on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty was down 0.4 per cent.The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹957.90 on July 15, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹480.50 on March 30, 2026.The stock has largely underperformed in the last three years. On a year-to-date basis, the stock shed 12 per cent, while its benchmark - Nifty Total Market index dipped 2.4 per cent. In the last 1-year and 3-year periods, the stock declined 32.30 per cent and 17.5 per cent; while the Nifty Total Market index was flat and up 41 per cent, respectively, in the same comparable period, shows NSE data.Just Dial is a local search related services provider for users in India through multiple platforms such as desktop and mobile website, mobile apps (Android & iOS), and over the telephone.According to an exchange filing, Just Dial reported 4.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at ₹166.20 crore for Q1FY27 , backed by a 9.9 per cent YoY increase in revenue at ₹327.50 crore.The company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) stood at ₹87.40 crore (up 1.1 per cent YoY), and EBITDA margin was healthy at 26.7 per cent.Just Dial's other income rose by 3.3 per cent to ₹131.5 crore, due to higher Mark-to-Market (MTM) gains on treasury portfolio led by decline in yields by ~40-50 bps on a Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ) basis.In is business update, the company said total traffic (Unique visitors) in Q1FY27 stood at 192.9 million, down 0.2 per cent YoY and up 5.8 per cent QoQ. Total active listings incresed by 13 per cent YoY to 56.1 million as on June 30, 2026.Active paid campaigns grew by 3.5 per cent YoY to 639,200, the release stated.Commenting on the Q1 results, Shwetank Dixit, Chief Growth Officer at Just Dial said, the company has started FY27 on a strong note, with revenue growing 6.6 per cent QoQ, its fastest sequential growth in a decade outside the post-COVID recovery period."This performance reflects focused execution across our core business, alongside sustained investment in technology capabilities that are now translating into tangible outcomes," said Dixit.Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as desktop and mobile website, mobile apps (Android & iOS), and over the telephone.

Just Dial's revenue growth was driven by 3.5 per cent YoY growth in paid campaigns and pricing-led improvements, note analysts at ICICI Securities.

Among other key factors, the brokerage highlights collections increased 13.7 per cent YoY, while web traffic remained largely flat YoY. EBITDA margin declined 233 basis points (bps) YoY driven by headcount expansion (+267 employees QoQ) and higher marketing investments. Active listings (56.1mn) increased 2.6 per cent QoQ/ 12.9 per cent YoY.

The brokerage also highlighted a leadership transition at Just Dial, with founder VSS Mani stepping down as CEO & MD effective July 31, 2026.

Former Flipkart executive, Dinkar Ayilavarapu has been appointed CEO-designate and will take over as CEO from August 1, 2026. The company also appointed Dinesh Taluja as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). We believe improving clarity on this management transition could help rerate the stock, said ICICI Securities.

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