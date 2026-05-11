Jyothy Labs shares plunge 11% as Henkel ends PRIL, Fa licencing deal

Henkel’s PRIL, Fa exit hits Jyothy Labs shares ; analysts warn of earnings impact

Shares of Jyothy Labs came under sharp selling pressure, plunging 11.2 per cent on Monday, after German consumer goods major Henkel announced that it would not renew the licensing agreements for the PRIL and Fa brands beyond May 2026, bringing an end to a nearly 15-year partnership between the two companies.

The development sparked concerns among investors over the potential impact on Jyothy Labs’ revenues, margins, and growth outlook, given that PRIL is a key brand in the fast-growing liquid dishwash category.

Jyothy Labs-Henkel partnership

The licensing agreement between Jyothy Laboratories and Henkel went back to 2011, when Jyothy Labs acquired Henkel India’s consumer business. As part of that transaction, the company received rights to operate brands such as PRIL and Fa under fixed-term licensing agreements. While Fa remained a relatively small contributor, PRIL evolved into one of the company’s important growth drivers.

Henkel to discontinue PRIL, Fa deal with Jyothy Labs: Assessing the impact

According to Equirus Securities, the dishwashing category contributes around 30-35 per cent of Jyothy Labs’ overall revenues, with PRIL accounting for nearly 25-30 per cent of the dishwashing portfolio. This translates into roughly 9 per cent of consolidated revenues.

Further, the brokerage noted that PRIL commands over 14 per cent market share in the liquid dishwash segment, which continues to outpace the broader dishwashing category due to rising penetration and premiumisation.

“Considering the scale and profitability profile of PRIL, this development is significantly negative from a near-to-medium-term perspective,” Equirus Securities said, adding that the company could witness a 6-8 per cent cut in revenue assumptions for FY27, implying flattish topline growth this year.

Further, given the superior margin profile of liquids versus bars, the impact at the Ebitda level could be sharper at 14-16 per cent, the brokerage said.

Notably, PRIL and Fa, together, contribute high single-digit revenue share and around 10 per cent of Jyothy Labs’ Ebitda.

“The timing of the development is unfavorable as Jyothy Labs is already navigating an inflationary commodity cycle, and this announcement will further hurt the overall profitability of the company,” said those at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The brokerage has cut its earnings per share estimates by around 8 per cent for FY27 and FY28, while retaining a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹245.

Focus to shift to ‘Exo’?

According to analysts, PRIL had been the anchor brand in Jyothy Labs’ liquid dishwash portfolio, whereas ‘Exo’ dominated the dishwash bar category. With PRIL exiting the portfolio after May 31, 2026, they believe the company could aggressively scale up Exo liquid dishwash products to offset the impact.

ALSO READ: Stock Marke Live Updates | BoB Q4FY26 results | Swiggy shares “While Jyothy Labs already operates the ‘Exo’ franchise in the liquid dishwash segment, its scale remains relatively limited versus PRIL. We expect the company to aggressively scale Exo liquids over the medium term leveraging its existing distribution network and brand recall in dishwash bar,” Equirus Securities said.

The management, meanwhile, said that the transition plans are already underway.

“The company plans to strengthen ‘Exo’ as a holistic dishwash franchise across formats. Exo liquid has already been part of the portfolio for many years and will now receive increased strategic focus and investments,” the management said.

Exo has a market share of around mid-teens in the dishwash bar category. If the management increases its focus on the brand, analysts expect it to rapidly gain strong market share in the liquid dishwash space.

Separately, the management has clarified that Fa’s contribution to the business remains limited and is unlikely to materially affect operations.

Analysts, however, believe replacing PRIL’s scale and profitability may take time.

While the company may receive one-time compensation from Henkel linked to the goodwill and business momentum created during the license period, Motilal Oswal analysts believe the Street is more focused on the long-term earnings vacuum that PRIL’s exit could create. ALSO READ: Toyota Kirloskar Motor to set up new manufacturing plant in Maharashtra While the company may receive one-time compensation from Henkel linked to the goodwill and business momentum created during the license period, Motilal Oswal analysts believe the Street is more focused on the long-term earnings vacuum that PRIL’s exit could create.

“Jyothy Labs faces elevated competition from larger players, impacting growth/margin outlook in the near-term. This, coupled with the sharp inflation in crude and its derivatives, is expected to put further pressure on Jyothi Labs’ performance,” MOFSL said.

With PRIL, now, moving out of the company’s portfolio, the brokerage expects further adverse impact on the profitability. Check: Top Losers Today | Top Gainers Today With PRIL, now, moving out of the company’s portfolio, the brokerage expects further adverse impact on the profitability.

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