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Home / Markets / News / Jyoti CNC among 3 stocks looking strong on technical charts, says Geojit

Jyoti CNC among 3 stocks looking strong on technical charts, says Geojit

Jyoti CNC has shown encouraging signs of a trend reversal after breaking above a declining trendline and reclaiming its weekly Supertrend resistance.

stocks to buy

Jyoti CNC among 3 stocks looking strong on technical charts, says Geojit

Anand James Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 7:53 AM IST

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Disclaimer: This article is written by Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
JYOTICNC (LTP: ₹858)
View: Buy
Target: ₹885
SL: ₹830

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Jyoti CNC has shown encouraging signs of a trend reversal after breaking above a declining trendline and reclaiming its weekly Supertrend resistance. The breakout is supported by a strong weekly RSI reading near 60, indicating improving momentum and strengthening underlying demand. On the daily timeframe, the RSI has moved above its key moving average, reflecting a positive shift in short-term momentum, while the MACD is on the verge of a bullish crossover, which could further support the upmove.
 
 
The stock has been forming a higher-low structure following its recent recovery from lower levels, suggesting accumulation at declines. A sustained move above the recent breakout zone could attract fresh buying interest and pave the way for an advance towards 885 with a strict stop loss at 830 to protect losses.
 
RKFORGE (LTP: ₹755)
View: Buy
Target: ₹780
SL: ₹732
 
RK Forge has resumed its upward trajectory after finding support at a rising trendline, reaffirming the strength of its prevailing uptrend. The stock recently broke out of a parallel consolidation range, indicating fresh buying interest and a continuation of bullish momentum. Adding to the positive setup, the monthly MACD has witnessed a bullish signal crossover, a development that often supports medium-term trend continuation.
 
Momentum indicators remain favorable, with the RSI maintaining a strong bullish structure and staying in an uptrend, suggesting the potential for further upside. The stock is also holding above its recent breakout zone, which strengthens the overall technical outlook. As long as RK Forge sustains above 732, the bullish structure remains intact and expect a move towards 780 in the near term, while maintaining a strict stop loss below 732.
 
ACI (LTP: ₹515)
View: Buy
Target: ₹554
SL: ₹494
 
ACI is showing signs of a recovery after a two-week corrective phase, with buying interest emerging from a key weekly horizontal support zone. The recent rebound suggests the stock may have formed a near-term base, while momentum indicators are beginning to improve. On the daily timeframe, the RSI has moved above its moving average, indicating a positive shift in momentum. Additionally, narrowing MACD histograms point to waning bearish momentum and increase the likelihood of a bullish crossover in the sessions ahead.
 
While the stock continues to trade below its key moving averages on both the daily and weekly charts, the successful hold above support levels and improving momentum setup favors a short-term towards 554 in the next few weeks. All longs may be protected with stoploss placed below 494.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 7:53 AM IST