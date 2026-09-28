Kabra Extrusion soars 33% in 4 days; stock zooms 313% in 4 months

Kabra Extrusiontechnik share price movement

Kabra Extrusiontechnik hit a new high of ₹888.65, also its 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise weak market. Till 01:02 PM, a combined 314,000 shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for around 45,000 shares on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.33 per cent at 72,912.

The stock price of the industrial products company quoted higher for the fourth straight trading day, surging 33 per cent during the period. Further, in the past four months, the market price of Kabra Extrusiontechnik zoomed 313 per cent.

What’s driving Extrusiontechnik stock price?

Kabra Extrusiontechnik (KET) is India’s premier manufacturer & exporter of plastic extrusion machineries. KET is part of the renowned Kolsite Group having over 6 decades of experience, more than 15,000 installations ,and a presence around 100+ countries in Americas, Middle East, Asia and Africa.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex plunges 1,000 pts, Nifty below 22,800; RIL shares hit 52-week low Geon (erstwhile Battrixx) is the future technologies division of KET. It is dedicated to developing and producing green energy systems and solutions that will power the growth of India’s transition into green energy storage and electric transportation. It is the largest technology agnostic battery pack manufacturer with a culture of continuous innovation through strong R&D capabilities. Geon provides real-time data feedback loops to the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

KET announced the successful commissioning of the 10 MW/20 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project at Phalodi, Rajasthan, on September 9, 2026, under the requirements of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RVPNL). The project is designed and developed to support efficient energy management, grid stability, and the effective integration of renewable energy into the electricity network, the company said.

Meanwhile, despite challenging operating environment in the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), KET's revenue surged by 44.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹124.5 crore, driven by exceptional momentum in Geon’s lithium-ion battery business, which grew by 133.1 per cent YoY to ₹70.1 crore in Q1FY27. Focused execution and operational efficiencies also enabled the company to return to positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter.

The management said the company continued to strengthen its market position despite temporary softness in the extrusion machinery segment, particularly in pipe applications. Although elevated raw material prices and higher logistics costs moderated segment margins during the quarter, the underlying business fundamentals remained strong, positioning the segment for improved performance as market conditions normalize, the management said.

On the other hand, Geon continued to benefit from accelerating electric vehicle (EV) adoption, supported by improving ownership economics and favourable industry dynamics. The division further strengthened its position across electric mobility, energy storage, telecom, solar and residential power backup segments, reinforcing its role as a key growth driver for the company.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank's rerating hinges on CEO transition and execution: Jefferies Going ahead, KET said in its FY26 annual report that the company continues to leverage its dual-engine growth strategy through its established plastic extrusion machinery business and the rapidly growing manufacturing of lithium-ion battery packs under Geon. This balanced business model enables us to participate in attractive long-term opportunities across both infrastructure-led industrial growth and India's energy transition.

India's electric mobility ecosystem has crossed an important milestone, with EV retail sales reaching approximately 2.45 million units during FY26, representing strong year-on-year growth across all major vehicle categories. Government support, expanding charging infrastructure, localization initiatives, and improving economics of battery technologies continue to accelerate EV adoption across the country, the company said.

Looking ahead, Geon is expanding its footprint beyond conventional mobility applications into BESS, telecom energy storage, solar storage solutions, commercial and industrial applications. The management views energy storage as one of the most transformative opportunities of the coming decade and is committed to building a scalable, future-ready platform that supports India's clean energy ambitions.