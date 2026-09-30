Kajaria Ceramics eyes volume recovery, steady margins on stronger demand

Though higher gas costs as well as supply constraints on account of the Iran war hit the entire sector, the impact has been higher on the smaller, unorganised players. This has helped branded and organised players bridge the price gap with the unorganised sector and gain market share. Better prospects in the second half of FY27 led to upgrades and earnings revisions for Kajaria. The stock is trading at 29 times its FY28 earnings estimates and is at a premium to its smaller listed peers.

The company’s revenues in the June quarter rose by 20 per cent despite subdued tile volume growth of 6 per cent and were impacted by lower production due to issues related to gas availability.

Sales growth was thus largely driven by better realisations (price hikes) of 11 per cent in tiles and 16 per cent in bathware. Operating profit surged 39 per cent, while net profit too rose by a sharp 56 per cent Y-o-Y and was well ahead of estimates. Operating profit margins expanded 266 basis points Y-o-Y to 19.6 per cent, compared with 19.2 per cent in Q4FY26, due to steady employee costs and other expenses.

The management is eyeing over 20 per cent growth in tile revenue, driven equally by volume and value growth. While Q1 had subdued volume growth, the company expects healthy signs of recovery in the second half of FY27. Operating profit margin is expected to sustain in the 18-19 per cent range.

The company has announced two brownfield expansions at Srikalahasti (Andhra Pradesh) and Gailpur (Rajasthan), and this should boost overall capacity. The management highlighted its increased focus on the project segment and has received orders from two large projects in the quarter.

Following a strong Q1 and robust guidance, Motilal Oswal Research has raised its earnings estimates by 18 per cent for FY27 and 10 per cent for FY28 on account of better realisation and margin estimates.

Expecting a recovery in sales volume, high margins and strong cash flows, Ashish Poddar of the brokerage has retained a buy rating on the company with a revised target price of ₹1,500. A strong comeback by Morbi players may intensify competition and dent the financials of Kajaria Ceramics, and this remains the downside risk to his call.

While there were supply issues earlier, the availability of propane gas in Morbi has improved materially, with most factories now operational, easing supply constraints. Exports remain subdued amid elevated freight costs. While some manufacturers have cut prices and passed on the benefit of lower propane prices, branded players continue to see resilient volumes and have largely retained their 14-16 per cent price hikes.