Kalpataru Projects jump 6% post Q1; brokerages bullish on strong order book

Kalpataru Projects International share gained over 6 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported its Q1FY27 results after market hours on Tuesday, delivering robust performance for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27).

Kalpataru Projects Q1FY27 Results Highlights The company reported a 974 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹430.60 crore for the quarter, compared with ₹218.17 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue increased 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,778 crore from ₹7,067 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Ebitda rose 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹640 crore. The company's margin improved to 8.2 per cent, up 60 basis points. The real estate company’s counter at 11:06 AM was trading 6.5 per cent higher at ₹1,435.70 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.68 per cent at 24,305.50. In intraday trade, the stock gained 6.6 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹1,438.70 per share.

Brokerages’ view on Kalpataru Projects post Q1 Results

PL Capital

The brokerage noted that Kalpataru Projects International reported a decent revenue growth of 8.8 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY27, while Ebitda margin expanded by 40 basis points to 8.9 per cent, led by a 242 bps gross margin expansion.

“Sustained momentum across T&D, B&F and O&G supports the FY27 order inflow target of ₹300 billion, revenue growth of over 15 per cent and 75 bps PBT margin expansion,” it said.

The brokerage further added that the company is favorably placed in projects worth ₹73 billion, while the ₹1 1.25 trliion annual T&D addressable market over the next five years provides multi-year visibility across domestic and international markets. B&F continues to benefit from residential, commercial, airport and data-centre projects, while O&G growth is supported by Saudi execution and tenders spanning across onshore high-end projects, process lines, pipelines etc.

Emkay

Emkay has initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹1,650, valuing the stock at 19 times its estimated June 2028 earnings. The brokerage said KPIL’s Q1FY27 operating performance was ahead of estimates, with revenue rising 8.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,490 crore and Ebitda increasing 13.9 per cent to ₹490 crore.

The brokerage noted that the company’s order book stood at a record ₹66,600 crore, providing around 2.5 years of revenue visibility, while year-to-date order inflows reached nearly ₹7,700 crore. Emkay expects growth to be driven by the T&D, B&F, Oil & Gas and Urban Infrastructure segments and Emkay believes KPIL remains on track to meet its FY27 order inflow target of ₹30,000 crore.

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