Kalpataru shares jump 10% in weak markets; here's what's fuelling the gain

Kalpataru Share Price: Shares of real estate developer Following the news, the company's share price climbed as much as 9.97 per cent to ₹329 per share on the BSE, merely ₹0.5 shy of its upper price band of ₹329.05 during the early trade on Friday. Shares of real estate developer Kalpataru were ruling higher on the bourses in an otherwise weak market on Friday, March 13, 2026, after the company announced signing a new redevelopment project in Andheri West, Mumbai.Following the news, the company's share price climbed as much as 9.97 per cent to ₹329 per share on the BSE, merely ₹0.5 shy of its upper price band of ₹329.05 during the early trade on Friday.

Though the company's shares pared some gains, they continued to see high investor demand on Friday. At 09:27 AM, the company's shares were seen exchanging hands at ₹328.90 per share on the NSE, reflecting a gain of 9.94 per cent from its previous close of ₹299.15 per share. The benchmark BSE Sensex, meanwhile, was at 75,396, down 638 points, or 0.84 per cent.

A combined total of 0.4 million equity shares of Kalpataru, estimated to be worth ₹11.8 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE. The company’s market capitalization stood at ₹6,745.74 crore.

Kalpataru shares have a 52-week range of ₹458.10 - ₹282.10 per share on the BSE.

Kalpataru signs new redevelopment project in Mumbai

The northward movement in the company’s share price came after the real estate developer announced the signing of a prestigious redevelopment project of Shree Mahalakshmi CHS at a prime location off Veera Desai Road, Andheri West. The project spans 3 acres of prime land with a total potential 0.4 msf carpet area and an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of around ₹1,400 crore.

"Strategically located in Andheri West, one of Mumbai's most established residential and commercial micro-markets, the project is positioned to benefit from excellent connectivity and a well-developed ecosystem. The neighborhood benefits from well-established social infrastructure, including reputed schools and colleges, leading healthcare facilities, retail destinations, entertainment hubs, and prominent business districts," the company said in a release.

The project is expected to add to Kalpataru’s development pipeline while supporting the company’s continued focus on redevelopment opportunities across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The fully residential development will offer thoughtfully planned residences designed to support contemporary lifestyles, with an emphasis on sustainability, modern amenities, and seamless connectivity, the company said in a release.