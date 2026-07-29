Kalyan Jewellers hits 52-week high on huge volume; stock up 79% in 16 days

Kalyan Jewellers India share price movement

Kalyan Jewellers India share price hit a 52-week high of ₹634.20, gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume. The stock hit a new 52-week high after a gap of over 11 months, surpassing its previous high of ₹615.65 touched on August 8, 2026.

The stock price of gems & Jewellery Company continued its upward movement, zooming 79 per cent in the past 16 trading days from a level of ₹354.90 on July 7, 2026. It bounced back 94 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹327.15 touched on June 11, 2026. The stock hit a record high of ₹794.60 on January 2, 2025.

At 02:01 PM, Kalyan Jewellers India was trading 3 per cent higher at ₹628.45, as compared to 1.2 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter nearly doubled with a combined 43.54 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Kalyan Jewellers Q1 business update

According to the June quarter update shared by Kalyan Jewellers, its consolidated revenue grew approximately 38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, driven by strong demand across its domestic and international businesses.

The company's India operations recorded revenue growth of over 38 per cent, supported by healthy same-store sales growth (SSSG) of around 28 per cent, despite the quarter being impacted by the 28-day Adhik Maas period.

Globally, the company posted a revenue growth of 35 per cent in the Q1, with the Middle East contributing 30 per cent. International markets contributed around 14 per cent to the company's consolidated revenue in the quarter.

During the quarter, the company launched 12 Kalyan showrooms and 5 Candere showrooms in India. Its digital platform Candere recorded 112 per cent revenue growth in Q1.

Kalyan Jewellers said the company launched its ‘Shine with India’ gold recirculation campaign during the second half of May with the larger objective of increasing the share of recycled gold and thereby reducing dependence on imported gold. The initiative has been well received by the customers helping it increase the share of recycled gold as a percentage of revenue to over 46 per cent during Q1 FY27. For the month of June, the share of recycled gold as a percentage of revenue was in excess of 55 per cent, the company said.

Kalyan Jewellers outlook

Over the last 3 years, Kalyan Jewellers have reduced the non-GML (gold metal loan) in India from ₹1,300 crore to ₹300 crore. FY26 also saw Candere growing its revenue by 160 per cent on the back of very strong same-store sales growth and aggressive network expansion. More importantly, Candere turned profit after tax positive from the second half of the financial year 2025-2026.

Going forward, during the current financial year 2026-2027, Candere will focus more on driving Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG), along with expanding its showroom footprint. During the ongoing financial year, the company plans to open 150 showrooms across Kalyan, Candere and the new regional brand.

Brokerages view on Kalyan Jewellers

According to analysts at Axis Securities, Kalyan Jewellers rallied 8 per cent on Tuesday owing to short covering, contracting derivative open interest by 15.9 per cent to 19,172 contracts after shedding 3,618. The premier retailer showcased powerful resilience, effortlessly absorbing a massive supply overhang triggered by a prominent domestic mutual fund's block deal.

During the July series, the stock experienced an 11,505-contract unwinding with an 83.0 per cent rollover rate. Expiry-to-expiry price performance delivered an exceptional 57.3 per cent surge, moving from ₹389.9 to ₹609. Speculative bottom-fishing and strong institutional demand helped the equity navigate complex structural handovers, reclaiming lost ground decisively, technical analyst at Axis Securities said.

Meanwhile, analysts at ICICI Securities believe the robust Q1FY27 performance despite headwinds reflects the resilient underlying jewellery demand. Though store expansion and formalisation of the industry reinforce our positive stance on Titan and Kalyan, any structural downward correction in natural diamond price remains a concern, the brokerage firm said.

Analysts at ICICI Securities marginally increased EPS estimates for FY27/28 to reflect better revenue growth in Q1FY27. They model revenue /EBITDA/PAT compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19/16/24 (per cent) over FY26-28E. Analysts maintain a 'BUY' rating on the stock with a DCF-based unchanged target price of ₹670. Key risks are delay in showroom expansion and potentially higher competitive intensity in core South Indian markets. ================================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.