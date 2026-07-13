Kalyan Jewellers shares extend rally, up 47% in 4 days on strong Q1 update

Kalyan Jewellers share price: The relentless rally in Kalyan Jewellers shares showed no signs of a slowdown as they rose for the fourth consecutive session on Monday, July 13, following a robust business update for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (FY27).

Kalyan Jewellers share price hit the day's high of ₹521.85 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), rising as much as 9.59 per cent compared to its last close of ₹476.15. At the same time, Nifty 50 shed 0.80 per cent in early deals but later recovered and was trading at 24,154, down 0.20 per cent.

A likely block deal also took place on the counter, according to media reports. Till 10.28 am, a combined nearly 56 million equity shares, representing 5.42 per cent of total equity of Kalyan Jewellers have changed hands on the NSE (51.06 million shares) and BSE (4.93 million shares). The names of the buyers and sellers are not ascertained immediately.

In the last four sessions alone, the jewellery stock has zoomed 47%, minting significant money for its investors. The stock has offered multibagger gains of 576% in the last five years even though it remains lower by 11% in a year.

Kalyan Jewellers Q1 business update

According to the June quarter update shared by Kalyan Jewellers , its consolidated revenue grew approximately 38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, driven by strong demand across its domestic and international businesses.

The company's India operations recorded revenue growth of over 38 per cent, supported by healthy same-store sales growth (SSSG) of around 28 per cent, despite the quarter being impacted by the 28-day Adhik Maas period.

Globally, the company posted a revenue growth of 35 per cent in Q1, with the Middle East contributing 30 per cent. International markets contributed around 14 per cent to the company's consolidated revenue in the quarter.

During the quarter, the company launched 12 Kalyan showrooms and 5 Candere showrooms in India. Its digital platform Candere recorded 112 per cent revenue growth in Q1.

Kalyan Jewellers stock: Should you buy?

While the broader term outlook for Kalyan Jewellers stock remains upbeat, analysts are advising investors to tread cautiously in the near term following a sharp rally.

Nishchal Jain, Quant Researcher, Share.Market by PhonePe, said that from a broader market perspective, the price action suggests that existing stakeholders might find merit in maintaining a watchful "hold" stance to see how the company's long-term operational scaling unfolds. For potential new entrants, he advised adopting a measured, with a "buy on dips" stance during brief periods of price consolidation.

Meanwhile, domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL) post the quarterly business update, maintained its 'Buy' rating on Kalyan Jewellers stock for a target price of ₹525. According to the brokerage, the launch of the ‘Shine with India’ gold recirculation campaign by the company during the second half of May led to an increase in the share of recycled gold, thus reducing dependence on imported gold.

"This initiative led to a rise in the share of recycled gold as a percentage of revenue to over 46 per cent during 1QFY27," it said, adding that the share of recycled gold as a percentage of revenue was more than 55 per cent for June.

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