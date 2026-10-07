Kalyan Jewellers shares shine on Q2 business update, rise over 3%

Kalyan Jewellers share price: Jewellery manufacturer Kalyan Jewellers shares defied weakness in the Indian stock market and rallied over 3 per cent in Wednesday's trading session following its quarterly update for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27). Kalyan Jewellers shares hit the day's high of ₹567.30 on the BSE as against the last close of ₹548, gaining as much as 3.5 per cent. As of 9.50 AM, the jewellery stock was up 3.25 per cent at ₹565.80 apiece. The stock has had a good run so far this year, gaining 17 per cent year-to-date (YTD). In six months, it has zoomed 37 per cent and in three months, the gains are even sharper at 60 per cent, according to data available on BSE.

Despite this, the stock remains 40 per cent below its all-time high of ₹794.60 touched in January 2025.

Kalyan Jewellers Q2 business update

For the quarter under review, Kalyan posted a consolidated revenue growth of over 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY), led by robust operating momentum on the ground with healthy same-store-sales growth across all the key markets in the country despite the high base last year.

For the India business, the revenue growth was approximately 27 per cent in Q2 FY27, and the same-store sales growth was 20 per cent.

ALSO READ: Q2 results today: Tiaan Consumer, 3 other companies to announce results In the international business, revenue growth came in at approximately 18 per cent for the recently concluded quarter when compared to the same period during the previous financial year.

Within the Middle East specifically, it witnessed revenue growth of approximately 12 per cent for Q2 FY2027 as compared to Q2 FY2026, driven entirely by same-store sales growth.

International markets contributed approximately 11 per cent to our consolidated revenue for the recently concluded quarter, it said.

The company launched 12 Kalyan showrooms in India (net 11), nine Candere showrooms in India and a Kalyan showroom in the UK. Candere, its lifestyle jewellery brand, recorded a revenue growth of approximately 64 per cent YoY during the recently concluded quarter.

Seema Srivastava, senior research analyst at SMC Global said that Kalyan Jewellers demonstrates robust long-term potential, underpinned by its Q2 FY27 business update. "From a macro perspective, elevated gold prices hovering near ₹1.49 lakh per 10 grams and high silver valuations exceeding ₹2.20 lakh per kg enhance inventory values and reflect strong safe-haven demand, driving higher ticket sizes despite volume sensitivity risks. Strategically, the expansion of its regional brand ATM in Tamil Nadu, the addition of 12 new showrooms in India, and the milestone achievement of zero non-GML debt position the company favourably," she said. The company said it is upbeat about the upcoming festive and wedding season across the country and is fully ready with fresh collections, campaigns and new showroom launches.