Kalyan Jewellers shares jump 6% in trade; MOFSL retains Buy with 25% upside

Shares of jewellery chain operator Kalyan Jewellers were ruling higher on the bourses on Wednesday’s trading session and climbed as much as 6.19 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹440 per share on the NSE.

Though the counter trimmed gains partially, it continued to trade higher. At 11:40 AM on Wednesday, Kalyan Jewellers shares were seen exchanging hands at ₹438.10 per share, up 5.53 per cent from its previous close of ₹414.35 per share on the NSE.

The northward movement in the company’s share price came on the back of the company’s announcement of its business update for the fourth quarter of 2025–26 (Q4FY26). Kalyan Jewellers on April 7 announced that it recorded consolidated revenue growth of approximately 64 per cent compared to the same period in the previous financial year.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Since then, the company’s share price has gained 11.57 per cent in the last two trading sessions.

Kalyan Jewellers announces business update

Kalyan Jewellers, in an exchange filing, said that for the full year FY2026, the company recorded revenue growth of approximately 42 per cent on a consolidated basis compared to the prior year.

The company’s India operations witnessed revenue growth in excess of 65 per cent during Q4 FY2026 compared to Q4 FY2025, driven primarily by strong same-store sales growth (SSSG) across most key markets. Both wedding and discretionary demand remained robust during the quarter despite volatile gold prices.

The quarter recorded same-store sales growth of over 45 per cent. For the full year FY2026, the India business recorded revenue growth of approximately 43 per cent compared to the prior year.

The company’s international operations recorded revenue growth of approximately 45 per cent for the recently concluded quarter compared to the same period during the previous financial year. International markets contributed approximately 11 per cent to its consolidated revenue for the quarter.

As of March 31, 2026, the company’s total number of showrooms across India and international markets stood at 507 (Kalyan India – 342, Kalyan Middle East – 38, Kalyan USA – 2, Kalyan UK – 1, Candere – 124).

Kalyan Jewellers further said that the new financial year has started well, with strong footfalls across most markets.

“We are upbeat about the ongoing quarter and are witnessing encouraging trends in advance collections for both Akshaya Tritiya as well as wedding purchases for the festive/wedding season,” the company said.

MOFSL says ‘Buy’ for 25% upside

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services remain upbeat and have retained their ‘Buy’ rating on the stock after the company’s pre-quarterly update for Q4FY26. The brokerage has set a target price of ₹550 per share and recommended investors buy the stock, citing strong India performance, which was above its estimates.