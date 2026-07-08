Wednesday, July 08, 2026 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Kalyan Jewellers shares gain 6% on Q1 update; MOFSL sees 47% upside

Kalyan Jewellers shares gain 6% on Q1 update; MOFSL sees 47% upside

Kalyan Jewellers has reported a 38% Y-o-Y increase in consolidated revenue for the first quarter of FY2026-27, driven by strong performance in both Indian and Middle Eastern markets.

Kalyan Jewellers share price today

Kalyan Jewellers shares gain 6% on Q1 update

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kalyan Jewellers share price today: Kalyan Jewellers shares bucked the weak market trend and traded higher on Wednesday after the company released its business update for the June quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27).
 
The counter snapped a three-day losing streak and opened nearly 2 per cent higher at ₹360 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Strong buying interest was seen in the stock as the session progressed, with the stock climbing to an intraday high of ₹377.70, up 6.5 per cent.
 
As of 11 AM, Kalyan Jewellers shares were holding the gains firmly at 5.20 per cent northward at ₹373.55. A toral of 18.5 million shares of the leading jewellery retailer changed hands, as per NSE data. 
 
 
Kalyan Jewellers Q1 business update   Notably, Kalyan Jewellers has reported a 38 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated revenue for Q1, driven by strong performance in both Indian and Middle Eastern markets. The company had reported a consolidated net revenue of ₹7,314.74 crore in Q1 of FY26.
 
Kalyan Jewellers said that its India operations saw 38 per cent revenue growth during the quarter under preview compared to Q1 of the previous fiscal, with 28 per cent same-store-sales growth.

Also Read

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 400 pts; Nifty below 24,300; Adani Energy shares rise 4%

indigo airlines, indigo

DGCA May data, soaring oil prices drag InterGlobe Aviation shares 3%

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy surges 4% in weak market, hits over 3-year high; here's why

BPCL

BPCL, HPCL, IOCL slip up to 4%; ONGC gains 2% as crude oil prices rise

Stock market crash today reasons

Sensex dips 600pts intraday, Nifty at 24,207 on West Asia crisis, oil surge

 
Its international operations recorded a revenue growth of 35 per cent in Q1, with the Middle East contributing 30 per cent. International markets contributed around 14 per cent to the company's consolidated revenue in the quarter.
 
During the quarter, the company launched 12 Kalyan showrooms and 5 Candere showrooms in India. Its digital platform Candere recorded 112 per cent revenue growth in Q1.    ALSO READ: Gold eases as fresh US-Iran tensions lift oil prices, rate-hike bets  Kalyan Jewellers share price target 
 
Post the quarterly business update, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained its 'Buy' rating on Kalyan Jewellers for a target price of ₹525. The target implies an upside of 47 per cent from the previous close of ₹354.75.
 
According to the brokerage, the launch of the ‘Shine with India’ gold recirculation campaign by the company during the second half of May led to an increase in the share of recycled gold, thus reducing dependence on imported gold.
 
"This initiative led to a rise in the share of recycled gold as a percentage of revenue to over 46 per cent during 1QFY27," it said, adding that the share of recycled gold as a percentage of revenue was more than 55 per cent for June.     ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 400 pts |   Adani Energy surges 4%, here's why =============================================== 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
 

More From This Section

Technical outlook on BSE Realty index: Axis Securities reckons a positive bias as long as the index holds above 6,600 on a weekly closing basis.

Realty index up 43% from 2026 low, turns positive YTD; what lies ahead?

q1 results, company quarter 1

Q1FY27 earnings preview: Will West Asia war dent India Inc.'s fortunes?

Knack Packaging Share Price

Knack Packaging shares list at 10% premium; should investors book profit?

Uno Minda

Nomura retains 'buy' on Uno Minda amid expansion plans, sees 33% upside

Sebi

Sebi notifies changes to FPI regulations, mandates fee payment in INR

Topics : Kalyan Jewellers The Smart Investor Stock Market Today stock market trading Markets News Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNifty OutlookTCS Q1 PreviewKusumgar IPO DetailsQ1 Earning PreviewSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance