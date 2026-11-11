Kalyan Jewellers surges 10%, hits 52-week high post Q2 results

Kalyan Jewellers share price movement

Kalyan Jewellers India share price hit a 52-week high of ₹672.10, surging 10 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deals after reporting strong earnings for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2Y27) with consolidated revenue and profit after tax (PAT) up 31 per cent and 64 per cent, respectively.

The stock price of the jewellery company surpassed its previous high of ₹649 touched on July 30, 2026. In the past eight trading days, the stock zoomed 35 per cent. It hit a record high of ₹794.60 on January 2, 2025.

At 09:32 AM, Kalyan Jewellers quoted 9.4 per cent higher at ₹668.20, compared to a 1.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped 10-fold with a combined 17.37 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Kalyan Jewellers – Q2, H1FY27 results

Kalyan Jewellers’ consolidated revenue and PAT for Q2FY27 was ₹10,323 crore and ₹427 crore, a growth of 31 per cent and 64 per cent, respectively, over the previous year quarter. Same-store sales grew (SSSG) 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q2FY27, in line with the analysts' estimate.

The company recorded a consolidated revenue of ₹20,912 crore for the first half (April to September) of FY27 as against ₹15,125 crore in the previous financial year, a growth of 38 per cent. Consolidated PAT for H1FY27 was ₹776 crore as against a PAT of ₹525 crore for the same period in the previous financial year, a growth of 48 per cent.

Kalyan Jewellers is one of the largest jewellery retailers in India with a presence in the Middle East, US and the UK. Kalyan offers an array of traditional and contemporary jewellery designs in gold, diamonds and precious stones catering to the distinct needs of customers. Kalyan Jewellers has 546 showrooms across India, USA, UK and the Middle East, with a retail area exceeding 1,299,000 sq. ft.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE “The ongoing festive quarter has started off very well and we are very encouraged by the growth on the ground, especially during Navratri and Dhanteras. We are upbeat about the wedding season and look forward to ending the quarter on a strong note,” the management said.

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) view on Kalyan Jewellers

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) expects healthy revenue growth over the medium-term, driven by sustained market share gains by organised jewellery retailers, healthy SSSG, and planned store additions. While the ongoing expansion may entail higher pre-operative expenses, the agency expects the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins to remain broadly stable over FY27.

Kalyan Jewellers is among India’s top five gold jewellery retailers and is among the hallmark brand in the Indian organised jewellery retail segment. The share of organised players in jewellery retail has been increasing since FY19, with growing customer preference towards trusted brands. The company has taken calibrated efforts to increase its pan-India market share, with its expansion strategy focusing on increasing penetration outside South India and in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Its revenue from overseas business increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30 per cent over FY22-FY26, Ind-Ra said in September 22, 2026, rating rationale. The rating agency has revised the Outlook on Kalyan Jewellers India’s bank loan facilities to Positive from Stable, while affirming the long-term rating at ‘IND AA-’ and the short-term rating at ‘IND A1+’.

The company also has a healthy product mix with the share of higher-margin studded jewellery in domestic sales improving to 31 per cent in FY26 (FY25: 30 per cent; FY24: 28 per cent). Kalyan Jewellers has a strong marketing strategy as the management focuses on brand building and deploys renowned national and regional celebrities as brand ambassadors for Kalyan and Candere, Ind-Ra said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.