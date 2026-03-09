United Spirits, UBL top picks after Karnataka alcohol policy: Analysts

The Karnataka government’s new excise policy for financial year 2026-27 (FY27) is expected to simplify liquor pricing and improve supply-chain transparency in the state. Analysts believe this move could benefit major players such as United Spirits and United Breweries.

Brokerages including Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nomura, and JM Financial Institutional Securities said the changes could support industry growth in one of India’s largest alcohol markets while providing greater pricing flexibility to companies.

“The proposed reforms aim to strengthen transparency, modernise the excise-related regulatory framework and promote ease of doing business. While the new tax slabs are not yet announced and the impact is unknown, we believe rationalization of slabs and flexibility of pricing will drive premiumization,” said those at Nomura.

Karnataka’s new alcohol policy: Simpler taxes, flexible pricing

One of the biggest changes announced by the Karnataka government is the introduction of alcohol-in-beverage (AIB)-based taxation. Under the framework, excise duties will be linked to the alcohol content in the final product rather than global classification benchmarks.

This will be implemented from April 2026 in a phased manner over the next three to four years.

Nomura said the rule will lower the tax burden on Beers (5 per cent alcohol content), making them more affordable relative to Spirits / Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), with more than 40 per cent alcohol concentration, and drive higher sales volumes.

“However, the higher tax burden on Spirits can pressure volumes in the price sensitive Popular & Below segments (de-focussed business) and improve the affordability for Prestige & Above segment (focussed business) as the alcohol content is the same. This will likely drive premiumisation and improve margin,” it said.

That apart, the policy reduces pricing slabs from 16 to 8 which, analysts believe, could make pricing structures easier to manage and give companies more flexibility in product positioning.

Under the new framework, excise duty will remain uniform while additional duty will be levied within a defined range based on the ex-factory price slab, analysts said.

Karnataka is a key market for liquor companies, with the spirits segment estimated at 65-70 million cases, accounting for roughly 15 per cent of the Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) industry, according to Motilal Oswal.

The state government expects excise revenue to rise to ₹45,000 crore in FY27 from around ₹40,000 crore in FY26, reflecting the sector’s scale and growth potential.

“As per our estimate, Karnataka has a 12-15 per cent volume salience each for United Breweries Ltd (one of the more profitable markets) and United Spririts, and a 5-7 per cent volume salience each for Radico Khaitan, ABD and Tilaknagar Industries,” noted analysts at JM Financial. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates | Dubai real estate index tanks 20% | Cupid shares zoom “As per our estimate, Karnataka has a 12-15 per cent volume salience each for United Breweries Ltd (one of the more profitable markets) and United Spririts, and a 5-7 per cent volume salience each for Radico Khaitan, ABD and Tilaknagar Industries,” noted analysts at JM Financial.

Why United Spirits and United Breweries may benefit?

For United Spirits, Karnataka is a key market within the southern region, where premiumisation trends have been gaining traction. A simplified tax regime could allow the company to better manage pricing and margins across its brands, analysts said.

Similarly, United Breweries - India’s largest beer maker - could benefit from regulatory easing and operational reforms, including relaxed labeling norms and improved production flexibility.

“Over the past couple of years the regulatory environment for India’s Alcoholic Beverage sector has materially improved (except the sharp tax hike in Maharashtra last year) as key states rationalise distribution of Alcohol, tax structure, and de-regulate pricing,” noted Nomura, adding price de-regulation of alcohol in Karnataka is a material positive for United Spirits as it will improve the company’s pricing power, ability to protect its margins, and drive premiumisation amid a shift in preference to Prestige & Above.

With certain states allowing the sale of alcohol on some dry days, like Holi, we expect revenues to stay robust for alcohol companies, it added.

Meanwhile, the policy also removes the mandatory requirement to display malt and sugar content on beer labels, which could simplify compliance for brewers.

In addition, distilleries and breweries will be allowed to operate round the clock, improving production efficiency and capacity utilisation.

“Beer accounts for 8-9 per cent of volumes by alcohol content and 15-16 per cent in terms of the state’s excise revenue. In our view, the announced shift to alcohol content-based taxation in phases is progressive, and beneficial for beer players such as United Breweries,” said JM Financial.

Notably, Karnataka is among the top three beer markets making up 11-12 per cent of industry volumes (45-50 million cases), and been the most profitable beer state for the industry. ALSO READ: Crude oil prices spike near $120 a barrel as Iran war impedes production Notably, Karnataka is among the top three beer markets making up 11-12 per cent of industry volumes (45-50 million cases), and been the most profitable beer state for the industry.

Tourism, digital tracking and licensing reforms

Additionally, the government said manufacturing licences will be auto-renewed, while label approvals and occasional licences will be generated online through a self-declaration system.

The policy also allows distilleries and breweries to host tasting sessions and sell products directly to tourists at their facilities, encouraging “alcobeer tourism” and creating new revenue channels for producers.