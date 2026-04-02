Karnataka Bank shares fall 6% on Q4 business update; advances grow 7% YoY

Shares of private sector lender Karnataka Bank fell nearly 6 per cent on Thursday, April 2, to hit an intraday low of ₹217 on the NSE after it released a provisional business update for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26).

Around 02:05 PM, Karnataka stock was trading at ₹227, down 1.5 per cent against the previous session's close of ₹230. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 22,542.50 levels, down 137 points or 0.6 per cent.

However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has plunged nearly 38 per cent. The stock's 52-week high was at ₹515.50, and its 52-week low was at ₹248 on the NSE. Its total market capitalisation stood at ₹5,833 crore.

On Wednesday, the bank reported CASA (current account-savings account) deposits at ₹36,621 for the March 2026 quarter, up 10 per cent from ₹33,281 crore in the year-ago period. In the December 2025 quarter, the company had reported CASA deposits of ₹32,828.70 crore.

Its total deposits grew 3.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to around ₹1.09 trillion in the reported quarter compared to ₹1.05 trillion in the March 2025 quarter. On a quarterly basis (Q-o-Q), total deposits increased by 4.5 per cent from ₹1.04 trillion in the December 2025 quarter.

The bank's shares of CASA to total deposits increased to 33.65 per cent in Q4FY26 from 31.75 per cent in Q4FY25 and 31.53 per cent in Q3FY26.

Its gross advances came in at 83,336.92 crore, up 6.9 per cent from ₹77,958.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Karnataka Bank offers a wide range of banking & financial services involving retail, corporate banking and para-banking activities in addition to treasury and foreign exchange business.

On March 31, the bank announced that it has completed its annual interest payment obligation on Subordinated Debt Instruments (Tier 2 Bonds) Series VII, demonstrating continued compliance with regulatory requirements and commitment to bondholders. The bank made an annual interest payment of ₹32.10 crore on March 30, 2026, in line with the scheduled due date. The payout pertains to its Tier 2 bonds, which have a total issue size of ₹300 crore. The record date for the interest payment was March 13, 2026.