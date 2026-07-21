Karur Vysya Bank surges 11%, nears record high post Q1 results

Karur Vysya Bank share price movement

Share price of Karur Vysya Bank surged 11 per cent to ₹333 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume after the private sector lender reported healthy earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27).

The stock price of the private sector lender quoted close to its all-time high of ₹343.55 touched on February 25, 2026.

At 09:41 AM on Tuesday, Karur Vysya Bank was trading 8.5 per cent higher at ₹327.05, as compared to 0.09 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Trading volume at on the counter jumped nearly 10-fold versus the avearge volume, with a combined 17.5 million equity shares of the bank changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Karur Vysya Bank – Q1 results

Karur Vysya Bank said its advances crossed ₹1 trillion during the reported quarter, standing at ₹1.04 trillion, representing a 6 per cent QoQ growth, while deposits increased to ₹1.23 trillion, achieving a 6 per cent QoQ growth rate.

The bank’s net profit increased 44.92 per cent YoY at ₹756 crore from ₹521 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Net interest income increased by 31.76 per cent YoY to ₹1,423 crore vis-à-vis ₹1,080 crore in Q1FY26. Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 4.34 per cent as compared to 3.86 per cent for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Check Q1 Results Today Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) increased by 8 bps and stands at 0.74 per cent of gross advances as on June 30, 2026 (₹772 crore) vis a vis 0.66 per cent as on June 30, 2025 (₹593 crore) and it was lower by 1 bps QoQ. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) was below 1 per cent and stands at 0.19 per cent of net advances as on June 30, 2026 (₹196 crore), against 0.19 per cent as on June 30, 2025 (₹170 crore), the bank said. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) increased by 8 bps and stands at 0.74 per cent of gross advances as on June 30, 2026 (₹772 crore) vis a vis 0.66 per cent as on June 30, 2025 (₹593 crore) and it was lower by 1 bps QoQ. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) was below 1 per cent and stands at 0.19 per cent of net advances as on June 30, 2026 (₹196 crore), against 0.19 per cent as on June 30, 2025 (₹170 crore), the bank said.

ICICI Securities maintains 'BUY'; target price of ₹400

Analysts at ICICI Securities said they remain impressed with Karur Vysya Bank’s execution on growth, profitability and asset quality. The brokerage firm said the management sounded more comfortable (vs. last quarter) about near-term NIM trajectory. It highlights the possibility of an upward revision in FY27 NIM guidance. “We raise FY27/28E EPS by 7 per cent/4 per cent and now estimate RoA of 2.0/1.9 per cent over the same period. We raise target price to ₹400 (vs. ₹360 earlier), valuing the stock at ~2x (~1.8x) FY28E ABV, in line with estimated RoA. The brokerage firm has maintained 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹400 per share post Q1 results. Karur Vysya Bank is one of the top ideas in the sector; key risk is higher-than-expected NIM decline, said ICICI Securities. Karur Vysya Bank – ICRA’s rating rationale

Karur Vysya Bank’s NIM improved to 3.86 per cent of average total assets in FY26 from 3.79 per cent in FY25 mainly due to faster deposit repricing during the low systemic interest rate cycle. This, supported by the marginal improvement in the operating cost to income ratio and benign net credit costs, led to the reported RoA of 1.96 per cent in FY26 (1.73 per cent in FY25).

The increase in return on average (RoA) total assets was supported by the improvement in the bank’s asset quality profile in recent years, with the lower fresh non-performing advances (NPA) generation rate resulting in a decline in credit costs. The headline asset quality metrics remained steady with GNPA and NNPA ratios of 0.75 per cent and 0.19 per cent, respectively, as on March 31, 2026, compared to 0.76 per cent and 0.20 per cent, respectively, as on March 31, 2025, and much lower than the private sector banks’ (PVB) average of 1.60 per cent and 0.47 per cent, respectively, as on March 31, 2026, ICRA said in its rating rationale.

Nonetheless, asset quality continues to be a near-term monitorable due to the potential impact of macroeconomic shocks, geopolitical concerns and persisting stress in the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector. Moreover, since the regional and borrower segment concentration of KVB’s operations remains high, its assets and liabilities are exposed to local socio-economic and political risks.

The 'Stable' outlook on the long-term rating reflects ICRA’s expectation that the bank will be able to maintain a steady credit profile with healthy earnings, stable asset quality and comfortable capital cushions with the same expected to remain above the negative triggers, ICRA said. ============================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.