Kaynes Tech, Zaggle Prepaid stocks extend decline; tank up to 27% in 2 days

Kaynes Technologies, Zaggle Prepaid share price today

Shares of Kaynes Technology India (Kaynes) and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) continued to face selling pressure on Friday, falling up to 27 per cent in the past two trading days, amid heavy volumes. The decline in their shares comes after the companies reported a weak set of numbers for their respective March 2026 (Q4FY26) quarter results.

Kaynes Tech share price hit a fresh 52-week low of ₹3,182.85, falling 5 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade. In the past two trading days, the stock has plunged 24 per cent after reporting weak Q4 earnings, negative cash flows, reduced revenue guidance. Global brokerage JPMorgan has also downgraded the stock post Q4 results.

At 12:57 PM, Kaynes was quoting 1.5 per cent lower at ₹3,289.60, as compared to 0.38 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume on the counter jumped over four-fold, with a combined 6.83 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing this report.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Shares of Zaggle Prepaid , meanwhile, extended decline, plunging 9 per cent to ₹207.30 on the BSE in the intraday deal today. The average trading volume on the counter rose two-fold, with a combined 7.48 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. In the past two trading days, the stock has tanked 27 per cent due to weak operating cash flows (OCF). The stock price of Zaggle had hit a 52-week low of ₹185.55 on March 30, 2026.

Brokerage views on Kaynes Technologies

According to ICICI Securities, Kaynes Technologies reported a weaker-than-expected quarter led by softer execution across key segments, particularly Automotive and Industrials.

Profitability, it said, also remained under pressure due to elevated employee costs, higher depreciation from recent capex and input cost inflation, which impacted gross and Ebitda margins.

"Additionally, working capital continues to remain a major concern with net working capital days at ~125 days versus earlier expectations of normalisation towards sub 90 days," it added.

While the robust order book of ~₹8,366 crore provides strong long-term revenue visibility, near-term profitability and cash flow execution remain key monitorables, the brokerage firm said.

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities downgraded Kaynes Tech stock premised on three core factors: i) Miss on FY26 revenue guidance despite several downward revisions and our belief of a cut in FY28E target of ₹8,500 crore revenue, (implies a steep >50 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26-28E); ii) Working capital cycle of 179 days at end-March 2026 (receivable days +2x YoY), the smart meter business operating at >1 year cycle, and major normalisation unlikely as smart meters is perceived as a crucial opportunity; and iii) continued cash burn; negative OCF of ₹600 crore in FY26, risking incremental dilution/elevated debt to fund the >₹8,000 crore capex until FY28E.

"The management has sharply cut FY27 guidance for both OSAT (₹250 crore-3bn vs ₹500 crore earlier) and PCB (₹300 crore-₹400 crore vs ₹500 crore earlier), despite earlier aggressive ramp-up commentary. The guidance reset raises concerns around execution readiness, customer onboarding and commercial ramp-up. Importantly, with Kaynes already reporting deeply negative OCF amid elevated capex commitments, sustaining such investment intensity could become difficult," said those at Equirus Securities.

The brokerage firm slashed FY27/FY28 EPS by 18 per cent/15 per cent and downgraded the stock to 'Reduce' (from 'Add'), with a September 2027 SOTP-based target price of ₹3,100 (vs March 2027 target price of ₹4,120 earlier).

Zaggle's management commentary; Brokerage view

The management of Zaggle Prepaid remains optimistic about the opportunities across the digital payments and enterprise spend management ecosystem. For FY27, the management projects standalone revenue growth of 25-30 per cent and consolidated revenue growth of around 40 per cent. They believe this vision will be driven by AI-first product development, expansion into MENA and US markets, and deeper monetisation across the company's four strategic pillars.

Analysts at Equirus Securities believe Zaggle remains well positioned to benefit from rising adoption of enterprise spend-management solutions, while acquisitions should further strengthen client stickiness across the platform. The brokerage firm largely retained FY27 earnings estimates and maintained 'Long' rating with a March 2027 target price of ₹455.

"Zaggle reported a strong Q4FY26, with revenue rising 50 per cent Y-o-Y (18 per cent Qo-Q-) to ₹620 crore, while PAT grew 30 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹40.6 crore. Consolidated Ebitda margins stood at 9.4 per cent (+73bps Y-o-Y/-48bps Q-o-Q). However, standalone/consolidated operating cash flow trends remained weak at (-₹6.3 crore)/(-₹51.5 crore)," the brokerage firm said.

It, however, remains constructive on Zaggle's growth trajectory and model revenue CAGR of 32 per cent over FY26-FY28E, supported by acquired businesses, product expansion and continued client additions.

"While DICE integration-related costs could lead to ~30bps contraction in FY27 consolidated Ebitda margins, we build in 10 per cent Ebitda margins by FY28. We continue to see scope for steady Ebitda margin expansion over the medium-term," Equirus analysts said.

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