Kaynes Technology shares tank 19% on posting 22% decline in Q4 profit

Kaynes Technology shares dropped 19.4 per cent, logging the day's low on BSE at ₹3,366 per share. However, at 9:42 AM, Kaynes Technology's share price recovered slightly and was trading 16.9 per cent lower at ₹3470.95 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.31 per cent at 74,837.13.

The selling on the counter came after the company reported its Q4FY26 numbers on Wednesday, after market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Kaynes Technology reported a 21.5 per cent decline in net profit to ₹91.2 crore , as compared to ₹116.2 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,242.6 crore, as compared to ₹984.5 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 26.5 per cent.

The company’s Earnings before interest, tax , depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹193.7 crore, as compared to ₹167.9 crore a year ago, down 15.4 per cent. Ebitda margin stood at 15.6 per cent, as against 17.1 per cent a year ago.

“We achieved revenues of ₹3,626.4 crore during the FY 2026, registering a growth of 33 per cent Y-o-Y along with steady Y-o-Y growth in difficult market situations. Our order book stood at upwards of ₹8,000 crore as of FY26, providing strong revenue visibility for the future,” said Ramesh Kunhikannan, executive vice chairman & promoter, Kaynes Technology India.

Kaynes Technology is an end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer in India, having capabilities across the entire spectrum of Electronics Systems and Design Manufacturing (ESDM) services. It has over three decades of experience in providing conceptual design, process engineering, integrated manufacturing, and life cycle support for major players in the automotive, industrial, electric vehicles (EVs), aerospace, outer-space, strategic electronics, medical, railways, internet of things (IoT), Information Technology (IT), and other segments. The company has 16 advanced manufacturing infrastructures to manufacture high mix and high value products at variable or flexible volumes across all industry verticals. Apart from this, the company also has Service centres in Cochin and Mumbai, catering to Railway, Aerospace, and Industrial Clients.