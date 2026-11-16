Kaynes Technology shares tank 18% as Q2 PAT plunges 65%, margin shrinks

Kaynes Technology share price: Shares of Shares of Kaynes Technology plunged 10 per cent on Monday to hit the lower circuit after the company reported a 65 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27).

The stock extended its losses after trading resumed following the circuit breaker, falling 18 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week low of ₹2,744. The stock opened at ₹3,087, its lower price band on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), compared with its previous close of ₹3,430.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 700 pts, Nifty tops 25,300; Max Health, Airtel top gainers According to an exchange filing, Kaynes Technology reported a consolidated net profit of ₹39.8 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹115.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The sharp decline in profit also fell short of Street expectations.

Revenue, however, grew 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹952.5 crore in the September quarter, compared with ₹912.1 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Ebitda declined 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹125.6 crore during the quarter, from ₹149.8 crore in Q2FY26. Ebitda margin contracted by 850 bps to 4.2 per cent in Q2FY27, compared with 12.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

On the operational front, Kaynes Technology's order book stood at ₹10,625.2 crore as of September 30, 2026, registering a 31 per cent increase from ₹8,099.4 crore as of September 30, 2025.

The company reported an operating cash outflow of ₹280 crore at the end of Q2FY27, compared with an outflow of ₹400 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.