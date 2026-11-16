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Home / Markets / News / Kaynes Technology shares tank 18% as Q2 PAT plunges 65%, margin shrinks

Kaynes Technology shares tank 18% as Q2 PAT plunges 65%, margin shrinks

Kaynes Technology has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹39.8 crore in Q2FY27, down 65 per cent from ₹115.7 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Kaynes Technology share price

Kaynes Technology shares tank 18% as Q2 PAT plunges 65%, margin shrinks

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

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Kaynes Technology share price: Shares of Kaynes Technology plunged 10 per cent on Monday to hit the lower circuit after the company reported a 65 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27).
 
The stock opened at ₹3,087, its lower price band on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), compared with its previous close of ₹3,430.  
The stock extended its losses after trading resumed following the circuit breaker, falling 18 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week low of ₹2,744.
 
According to an exchange filing, Kaynes Technology reported a consolidated net profit of ₹39.8 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹115.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The sharp decline in profit also fell short of Street expectations. 
 

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Revenue, however, grew 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹952.5 crore in the September quarter, compared with ₹912.1 crore reported in the year-ago period.
 
Ebitda declined 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹125.6 crore during the quarter, from ₹149.8 crore in Q2FY26. Ebitda margin contracted by 850 bps to 4.2 per cent in Q2FY27, compared with 12.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.
 
On the operational front, Kaynes Technology's order book stood at ₹10,625.2 crore as of September 30, 2026, registering a 31 per cent increase from ₹8,099.4 crore as of September 30, 2025.
 
The company reported an operating cash outflow of ₹280 crore at the end of Q2FY27, compared with an outflow of ₹400 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
 

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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 9:51 AM IST