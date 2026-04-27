Kirloskar Pneumatic Company zooms 13% on posting Q4 results; PAT up 79%

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd shares zoomed 12.8 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,510 per share. At 2:55 PM, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company’s share price was trading 8.46 per cent higher at ₹1,450.9 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.93 per cent at 77,380.95. The stock was in demand after the company posted Q4FY26 results.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹143.8 crore for Q4, as compared to ₹80.3 crore a year ago, up 79 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹711.8 crore, as compared to ₹591.6 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 20 per cent.

“We have delivered another strong year of financial performance, building on the solid foundation established over the past several years. Despite uncertainties in the current environment, we remain confident in sustaining our growth momentum into the upcoming financial year,” said Aman Kirloskar, managing director, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company.

Meanwhile, the company’s order book stood around ₹1,863 crore as on April 1, 2026, which is 15 per cent higher than at the beginning of the year (₹1,624 crore as on April 1, 2025). The company recorded its highest-ever order inflow, surpassing ₹2,000 crore in FY26.

The board recommended a final dividend of 425 per cent (₹8.50 per equity share) for the financial year 2025-26, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

That apart, as per earlier disclosure dated December 4, 2024, the company has acquired 55.26 per cent equity shares of Systems & Components (India) Private Limited (subsidiary company) pursuant to the Share Purchase and Shareholders' Agreement (SPSHA) dated October 25, 2024.

The Board has approved to acquire the remaining 44.74 per cent equity shares from the existing promoter shareholder at a consideration of ₹12.55 crore.

Established in 1958, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company is a diversified company offering a comprehensive range of products, including air, refrigeration, and gas compressors and systems, vapour absorption chillers, and industrial gearboxes. Serving various industries such as steel, cement, cold chains, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, railways, defense, and marine, the company holds a significant presence in the Oil & Gas sector. Notably, the Company is a key player in CNG business in India.