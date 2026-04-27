Kissht parent OnEMI Tech sets IPO price band at ₹162-171: Check key details

OnEMI Technology IPO: OnEMI Technology Solutions, a fintech company operating the digital lending platform Kissht, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹162 to ₹171 per share.

The ₹926 crore public issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 49.7 million equity shares worth up to ₹850 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.4 million shares worth up to ₹75.92 crore. Under the OFS, Ammar Sdn Bhd, Vertex Growth Fund Pte Ltd, Vertex Ventures SEA Fund III Pte Ltd, Vertex Growth Fund II Pte Ltd, Ventureast Proactive Fund II, Endiya Seed Co-creation Fund, AION Advisory Services LLP, VenturEast Proactive Fund LLC, VenturEast SEDCO Proactive Fund LLC and Ventureast Proactive Fund will offload their stake.

According to the RHP, the Kissht IPO will remain open for bidding till Tuesday, May 5, 2026. The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. OnEMI will make its debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Friday, May 8, 2026.

Here are the key details of OnEMI Technology IPO:

OnEMI Technology IPO lot size

The company has set the lot size for an application at 87 shares. Accordingly, retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,877 to bid for one lot of 87 shares at the upper end price.

OnEMI Technology IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. JM Financial, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), Nuvama Wealth Management, SBI Capital Markets, and Centrum Broking are the book-running lead managers.

OnEMI Technology IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to allocate ₹637 crore from the net proceeds for augmenting the capital base of Subsidiary, Si Creva, to meet its future capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

OnEMI Technology financial overview

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025 (9MFY26), OnEMI reported a revenue from operations of ₹1,559.9 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹199.26 crore. In FY25, the company's revenue from operations came in at ₹1,337.4 crore, down 20 per cent from ₹1,674.44 crore in the previous fiscal. Its total expenses stood at 1,136.41 crore, down 20.1 per cent from ₹1,432.86 crore in FY24. The company's PAT also slipped to ₹160.62 crore from ₹197.2 crore.