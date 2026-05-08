Kissht rises in mkt debut as investors bet on India's digital-credit boom

Digital-lending platform Kissht made a strong stock-market debut on Friday, with shares of parent OnEMI Technology Solutions listing at ₹191 on the BSE, about 12 per cent above the IPO price of ₹171.

The stock later rose more than 10 per cent to around ₹210 in morning trade, valuing the company at roughly ₹3,532 crore.

Kissht’s IPO was subscribed more than nine times, driven largely by institutional demand. The qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed nearly 25 times, while non-institutional investors bid 6.5 times their allocation, according to exchange data.

Kissht raised about ₹926 crore through its IPO, including a fresh issue of ₹850 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹76 crore by existing investors including Vertex Venture, Ventureast Proactive Fund, Endiya Seed Co-creation Fund and AION Advisory.

“Kissht is Fund I’s anchor exit,” said Sateesh Andra, managing partner, Endiya Partners, in a blog post.

Ranvir Singh and Krishnan Vishwanathan founded Kissht in 2016. Kissht was built to bring formal credit to the hundreds of millions of Indians the financial system had historically underserved.

In 2017, Andra recalled that Singh and Vishwanathan flew to Hyderabad to meet him. The segment was still early and not widely understood. The founders argued that India’s underserved middle-income borrowers lacked access to formal credit because lenders lacked underwriting data, creating an opportunity for a technology-led lending platform.

Kissht’s assets under management (AUM) compounded from ₹1,268 crore in FY23 to ₹5,956 crore in 9MFY26 at approximately 80 per cent CAGR. As of December 31, 2025, Kissht had served 11.17 million customers. Many of these customers were underserved by formal credit and now borrow through a mobile-first platform.

The median CIBIL score of a Kissht borrower is 746, while the average customer age is 32.

Kissht’s underwriting engine runs on 39 proprietary sub-models and more than 400 variables, delivering 5.17x risk separation versus 2.13x from bureau scores alone. More than 85 per cent of new customers receive a loan decision in under 10 minutes. About 23.7 per cent of customers came through organic referrals, driving minimal acquisition cost. More than half of AUM is from repeat borrowers.

“What made this possible is something that set Kissht apart from the start. Ranvir and Krishnan came from financial services. They spent years at McKinsey before co-founding SiCreva, the NBFC that became the regulated lending entity at the heart of Kissht,” said Andra.

They built the lending infrastructure first, then built the technology platform around it. “Endiya Partners didn’t just back the idea. They validated the segment,” said Vishwanathan.

Kissht navigated several industry disruptions. These include the Covid-era repayment moratorium and the Reserve Bank of India’s 2022 digital-lending rules, after which the company restructured operations around its NBFC subsidiary, SiCreva.

In FY25, the company shifted towards longer-tenor and higher-ticket loans, increasing average loan tenure to 9.65 months from 2.92 months and average ticket size to ₹31,808 from ₹14,721, while disbursements declined.

Total income fell from ₹1,700 crore to ₹1,353 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) fell from ₹197 crore to ₹161 crore.

“A lesser team would have chased the top line going into an IPO year. They held the line instead,” said Andra.

By 9MFY26, PAT had recovered to ₹199 crore, ahead of the full FY24 number, on a structurally stronger book. Net NPA stood at 0.31 per cent with a provisioning coverage ratio of 89 per cent. “That is the output of 10 years of those choices,” said Andra.

India’s mass-market retail credit opportunity stands at ₹31.9 lakh crore today, growing to ₹77.4 lakh crore by FY30, according to industry estimates. Digital lending is compounding at 48 per cent CAGR, according to industry estimates.

Andra said strong companies are building in this space and the competition will only intensify. Kissht enters the public markets among the early pure-play digital lenders in India to list, having demonstrated that this segment can be underwritten profitably at scale. The money raised through the fresh issue will go entirely into SiCreva to fund the next phase of loan-book growth.

“From our seed round in 2017 through Covid, a funding winter, and the pressures of scaling a digital-lending business, Endiya never wavered,” said Singh. “They wrote the first cheque when digital lending was still an unproven idea in India, and they stayed through every challenge that followed.”