Kolte-Patil shares zoom 19% to hit fresh 52-wk high after Q1 turnaround

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd.’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday as the counter gained nearly 19 per cent after the company reported its April-June quarter (Q1FY27) results.

As of 10:04 AM, the company’s share price was trading 16.51 per cent higher at ₹538 apiece; meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.39 per cent lower at 24,487.70. Intraday, the stock gained 18.89 per cent to hit a new 52-week high of ₹549.

Kolte Patil Developers' net profit was ₹146.3 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with a loss of ₹17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company’s revenue stood at ₹919.5 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹82.4 crore in the year-ago period

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, noted that Kolte-Patil has been trending higher in a higher-high, higher-low structure while holding strong above its long-term as well as short-term moving averages. At the current juncture, the stock is trading on the verge of a fresh breakout from its all-time high levels, backed by healthy volume buildup. A decisive close above ₹580 could trigger strong momentum, opening the door for targets toward ₹625 and higher in the near term. Momentum indicators like the RSI are also hovering in bullish territory, favouring further upside. “On the downside, any corrective dips toward the ₹460–₹440 spot zone should be viewed as a favourable buying opportunity,” he added.

Kolte-Patil Developers’ shares have delivered strong returns across most time frames, gaining 36.1 per cent in the past week and 46.3 per cent over the past month. The stock is up 38.5 per cent so far this year and 32.6 per cent over the past year, outperforming the Nifty 50. Over three years, however, the stock has gained 21.1 per cent, compared with a 26 per cent rise in the benchmark, while its five-year return stands at 129.8 per cent.

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