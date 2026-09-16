Kopran soars 10%, rallies 154% in FY27 so far; what's driving pharma stock?

Kopran share price movement

Kopran's share price extended its rally, soaring 10 per cent to ₹274.60 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deal, amid heavy volumes. The stock is quoting at its highest level since November 2024. In the past two trading days, the pharmaceutical stock has surged 17 per cent. Thus far in the month of September 2026, it has rallied 26 per cent. Meanwhile, so far in the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), Kopran’s market price has appreciated by 154 per cent from the level of ₹ 107.90 seen on March 30, 2026. The stock hit a record high of ₹558.84 on December 5, 1994.

At 02:38 PM, Kopran was quoting 5.5 per cent higher at ₹263.35, as against a 0.41 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average volumes on the counter more than doubled to a combined 13.12 million shares, representing 27 per cent of total equity of the company, having changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Kopran’s stock price?

Kopran on September 1 said that the company has made required disclosures in accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, from time to time and has not withheld any material information/event which in its opinion would have a bearing on the price/ volume behavior on the scrip. The increase in the volume is purely market-driven, the company said in clarification regarding the increase in volume.

Meanwhile, according to a disclosure made by Kopran, United Shippers, one of the promoters of the company, offloaded 1.2 million shares or a 2.48 per cent stake in the company via the open market on September 7, 2026.

Post-transaction, United Shippers' holding in Kopran decreased to 2.07 per cent from 4.56 per cent, the company said. The names of the buyers were not ascertained immediately.

Kopran Overview and Outlook

Kopran is an Indian pharmaceutical company with integrated operations across formulations and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products for both domestic and international markets.

The formulations business focuses on oral solid dosage forms and other pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic categories. The API business, managed through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kopran Research Laboratories Ltd. (KRLL), manufactures a portfolio of APIs and advanced intermediates.

The company has established a presence across regulated as well as semi-regulated markets, supported by approvals from international regulatory authorities, including USFDA, EU-GMP, UK-MHRA and WHO-GMP. Its portfolio spans therapeutic areas such as anti-infectives, cardiovascular, gastroenterology, CNS and anti-diabetic products, along with specialised APIs including Atenolol and Sterile Carbapenems. The company currently supplies products across Africa, Europe, Southeast Asia, CIS markets and Latin America.

Commenting on outlook, Kopran, in its financial year 2025-2026 (FY26) annual report, said that the company is well-positioned for future growth by connecting its medicine manufacturing (formulations) directly with its active raw material (API) business. By making more of its own raw materials in-house, the company will protect itself from supply chain disruptions, lower production costs, and become more competitive worldwide.

The ongoing expansion of its packing and production facilities will allow Kopran to meet rising demand, improve factory efficiency, and boost its export volumes. Additionally, by signing new long-term contracts with international drug companies for custom manufacturing (CDMO/CMO), Kopran is set to enter heavily regulated foreign markets, maximise its factory capacity, and bring in steady, higher-profit revenue streams, the company said.