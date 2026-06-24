Kospi steadies after selloff as emerging-market currencies slip on dollar

Emerging-market currencies edged lower on Wednesday as a stronger US ??dollar sapped demand for riskier assets, while stocks struggled to regain momentum after a sharp technology-led rout.

MSCI’s index of emerging-market equities was subdued after sliding about 4 per cent on Tuesday. South Korean shares rebounded 3.3 per cent in a volatile session, recovering some ground after a 10 per cent plunge on Tuesday, their steepest one-day drop since ‌March, as a selloff in heavyweight technology names swept through markets.

The ​Kospi has doubled over the past year to ​become the world’s best-performing major stock index, fuelled by surging chipmakers at the centre of the AI infra boom. “The size of the drawdown ​is pretty impressive but totally understandable when looking at the preceding parabolic rally,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.