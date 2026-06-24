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Home / Markets / News / Kospi steadies after selloff as emerging-market currencies slip on dollar

Kospi steadies after selloff as emerging-market currencies slip on dollar

Emerging-market assets weakened as a stronger US dollar dampened risk appetite, while South Korean stocks rebounded after a sharp tech-driven selloff

South korea, kospi, korean stocks

| Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 11:38 PM IST
Emerging-market currencies edged lower on Wednesday as a stronger US ??dollar sapped demand for riskier assets, while stocks struggled to regain momentum after a sharp technology-led rout.
 
MSCI’s index of emerging-market equities was subdued after sliding about 4 per cent on Tuesday. South Korean shares rebounded 3.3 per cent in a volatile session, recovering some ground after a 10 per cent plunge on Tuesday, their steepest one-day drop since ‌March, as a selloff in heavyweight technology names swept through markets. 
The ​Kospi has doubled over the past year to ​become the world’s best-performing major stock index, fuelled by surging chipmakers at the centre of the AI infra boom. “The size of the drawdown ​is pretty impressive but totally understandable when looking at the preceding parabolic rally,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.
 

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 11:38 PM IST

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