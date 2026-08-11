Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 07:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Bharat Forge Q1 ResultsLenskart Market CapNCDC Amendment Bill 2026Q1 Results TodayJharkhand protest Day 17RBI New Rule on Loan RecoveryOpen-Weight ModelsHindustan Copper Q1 resultsVB-G RAM G
Home / Markets / News / Kotak Securities' top trading bets: Narayana Hrudayalaya, Mrs Bectors Food

Kotak Securities' top trading bets: Narayana Hrudayalaya, Mrs Bectors Food

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities has recommended Narayana Hrudayalaya and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities as top picks for today.

stocks to buy today

Kotak Securities’ top trading bets: Narayana Hrudayalaya, Mrs Bectors Food

Shrikant Chouhan Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 7:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Disclaimer: This article is written by Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
Narayana Hrudayalaya
 
Rating: Add
 
CMP: ₹1,841
 
Fair value: ₹2,220

Also Read

Stocks to watch: Vi, Lupin, Zen Tech, BSE, Wipro, Adani Group stocks

Stocks to watch: Vi, Lupin, Zen Tech, BSE, Wipro, Adani Group stocks

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia markets rise, Adani Group stocks in focus

share market, stock market

ABSL MF launches 2 SIFs; Dhoot Transmission IPO booked 63% on Day 1

SEBI

Sebi proposes raising annual ISIN limit for private debt securities to 17

real estate developers, Realty sector

Raymond Realty shares dive 12% after Q1 profit drops 19% to ₹13.4 crore

 
Resistance: ₹1920-1980 ; Support: ₹1800-1750
 
Narayana Hrudayalaya is one of India’s leading hospital chains, with a strong legacy in cardiac care and a growing presence across multi-specialty and tertiary/quaternary healthcare. Its India business is the core earnings driver, comprising hospitals and heart centres across Bengaluru, Kolkata, eastern, northern and western India. The company also operates an integrated care platform through clinics and insurance, while its international presence spans Health City Cayman Islands and the recently acquired Practice Plus Group (PPG) in the UK. As of June 2026, Narayana had 55 healthcare facilities with nearly 6,000 operational beds globally.
 
 
The India hospitals business remains the key growth engine. Its strong cardiac franchise, improving case mix and increasing contribution from higher-value specialties provide room for sustained improvement in revenue per patient. In FY26, India hospital revenue grew 10 per cent, while Ebitda grew much faster, leading to a meaningful improvement in margins. Higher realisations, better payor mix and disciplined cost management were the key drivers. Cardiac sciences and medicine/GI remain the largest specialty segments, while oncology, renal, neuro and orthopaedics provide further diversification.
 
The near-to-medium-term growth runway is supported by capacity expansion in core markets, which should reduce execution risk. Narayana plans to add substantial beds across Bengaluru, Kolkata and Raipur, with several projects already progressing. This expansion should allow the company to capture increasing demand while leveraging its established brand and clinical capabilities.
 
Internationally, Cayman continues to perform well, supported by the ramp-up of Camana Bay and growth in the insurance business. The UK acquisition of PPG adds scale and diversification, although integration and margin improvement remain important monitorables. PPG currently operates at lower margins than the India business, providing scope for improvement through better case mix and a higher contribution from private patients.
 
Key ratios remain encouraging: India hospital Ebitda margins have moved above 20 per cent, while consolidated profitability remains healthy. However, leverage has increased following the UK acquisition and ongoing capex, making balance-sheet discipline an important factor to monitor. Q1FY27 consolidated net debt-to-equity stood at 0.42x.
 
We remain positive on Narayana Hrudayalaya, led by strong India hospital fundamentals, improving case/payor mix and a visible bed expansion pipeline. The key risks are higher leverage, insurance losses and execution of the UK acquisition. We retain Add with a Fair Value of ₹2,220, as the India business remains structurally attractive while international operations provide additional upside if margins improve.
 
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd
 
Rating: Buy
 
CMP: ₹224
 
Fair value: ₹270
 
Resistance: ₹240-245; Support: ₹220-215
 
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd is one of India's leading packaged food companies, operating in the biscuit, bakery, and institutional QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) supply segments. Bectors food reported strong performance in Q1 driven by double-digit volume growth in its core biscuit (Cremica) and bakery (English Oven) segment. Overall, the company reported PAT of ₹38.6 cr (+24.1 per cent Y-o-Y) which is a multi-quarter high for Q1 and also ahead of our expectation. Project IMPACT helped improve margins in the quarter. Operations and distribution reached east and west part of India. The Biscuit Division (Cremica + Exports): Following a flat second half in FY26 due to West Asian shipping delays, domestic biscuit volumes rebounded into double-digit growth territory. Revenue rose 15.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹325 crore. Domestic volume demand rebounded well despite aggressive pricing moves by low-cost local manufacturers in North India. U.S. export channels also returned to a growth trajectory. The expansion of direct distribution loops into Tier-2/3 geographies and quick-commerce integrations (Blinkit, Zepto) provided strong baseline volume support. The Bakery Division (English Oven + Institutional/QSR): The premium bakery segment resumed its trajectory toward mid-teens growth. Revenue improved 17.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹215 crore. Premium bakery products continued expanding into new geographic clusters and urban modern trade. Higher penetration in urban modern trade and institutional QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) supply chains reinforced its pricing power and product mix.
 
Commissioning of the Kolkata (West Bengal) plant towards late FY26 began yielding tangible operational benefits. Localized production in Eastern India reduced cross-country freight expenses and shortened distribution turnaround times. Execution of Project IMPACT—an internal cost-rationalization and supply-chain efficiency program launched in Q1—helped offset a ~3 per cent headwind from raw material inflation (palm oil, packaging, and minimum wages. Quick Commerce Boom: Sales via quick-commerce platforms (e.g., Zepto, Blinkit, Instamart) expanded 58 per cent Y-o-Y, acting as a high-margin growth driver in tier-1 metro markets
 
Focus of the management going forward is distribution expansion of domestic biscuits and branded breads business and premiumization. Bectors management primarily intends to focus on volume-led topline growth. Company is aiming for double-digit volume growth (and pricing growth) led by distribution initiatives. We marginally increase estimates and continue to recommend  BUY with a  FV of ₹270, implying 38x FY28 PE and 25 per cent discount to Britannia.

More From This Section

Hitachi Energy, Hitachi Energy India (Photo: Company Website)

Healthy order inflows, margin expansion brighten outlook for Hitachi Energypremium

demat account additions, demat accounts India, July 2026 demat accounts, IPO market India, IPO boom, equity market rally, retail investors India, capital markets India, NSE IPO, Jio Platforms IPO, FPI flows India, Nifty July 2026, Nifty Midcap 100, N

Demat additions soar to 6-month high on IPO boom, market rebound

Commercial banks mobilised ~1.45 trillion through certificates of deposit (CDs) in June to strengthen their balance sheets ahead of the quarter-end, according to data from the Clearing Corporation of India.

CDs' share in debt fund portfolio surges ahead of g-sec

Paytm

Paytm shares jump 10% after Bernstein revises target price to ₹2,200

Titan Company, Titan share price, Titan jewellery, Titan Q1FY27, jewellery demand, Titan earnings, Titan margins, Emkay Research, Motilal Oswal

Demand growth, execution likely to drive Titan's outperformancepremium

Topics : Stock Market Today stock market trading Markets News Markets Stocks to buy today Stocks to buy Narayana Hrudayalaya Mrs Bectors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 7:49 AM IST