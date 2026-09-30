KPI Green Energy gains 4% after ₹2,410 crore wind asset acquisition

Shares of KPI Green Energy gained over 4 per cent on Wednesday after the company announced a binding offer to acquire 100 per cent of Alfanar Energy and Netra Wind for an enterprise value of around ₹2,410 crore. The acquisition will add 507.9 MW of operational wind capacity in Gujarat’s Kutch region to KPI Green’s portfolio.

As of 11:09 AM, the company’s share price was trading 1.27 per cent higher at ₹375 apiece; meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading flat at 22,718.45. The company’s stock hit an intraday high of 4.04 per cent at ₹386.90.

The company, in an exchange filing, said that “The transaction marks a significant step-up in KPI Green’s wind presence. Upon completion, it will bring fully operational, revenue-generating assets with long-term contracted revenues onto the company’s balance sheet, adding scale immediately without construction or commissioning risk.”

The company said that the completion is subject to the execution of definitive transaction documents and the satisfaction or waiver of customary conditions precedent, including lender, contractual and regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close by 28 February 2027.

The scale of the project stands 507.9 MW of operational wind capacity, 301.4 MW held by AEPL and 206.5 MW by NWPL – located in the Kutch wind corridor at Bhuj. Both portfolios sell power to Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a Government of India enterprise, under 25-year power purchase agreements. With AEPL commissioned in March 2021 and NWPL in March 2024, the combined portfolio has approximately 21 years of remaining contracted life on a capacity-weighted basis.