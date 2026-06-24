KPR, Indo Count, Gokaldas rally up to 9%; what's driving textile stocks?

Textile companies share price movement

Shares of textile companies were in focus with KPR Mill, Indo Count Industries and Gokaldas Exports rallying up to 9 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services initiated coverage on 8 companies across apparel and home textiles, with Gokaldas Exports, Arvind, and Indo Count Industries as its three high-conviction picks.

Among individual stocks, KPR Mill stock surged 9 per cent to ₹1,233.35 on the BSE in intra-day deals. The stock was quoting close to its 52-week high of ₹1,256.75 touched on July 24, 2025.

Share price of Indo Count Industries hit a 52-week high of ₹412.60, soaring 5 per cent in intra-day deals. Gokaldas Exports gained 3 per cent at ₹852.15 in intra-day trade. Arvind, Vardhman Textiles, Welspun Living and Trident were up in the range of 1 per cent to 2 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.28 per cent at 76,414 at 09:38 AM.

What’s driving textile stocks?

Gokaldas Exports in its Q4 earnings call highlighted that the US./Iran war impacted textile value chain with increased costs of raw materials like fuel, packaging, polyester and trims. Cotton prices also rose due to a combination of higher yarn exports to China and substitution from man-made fiber (MMF) to natural fibers, weather-related disruptions, and etcetera. Shipping costs increased as well. Inflation across economies on account of higher fuel prices could impact consumer spending.

Most US retailers and many EU retailers continue to diversify away from China-based suppliers. This helps growth of other regions. India remains a strong long-term prospect for sourcing. The trend of consolidating in favor of stronger suppliers also continues. The Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with European region could help in strengthening the prospects of the industry, Gokaldas Exports said; added that it expected to continue its growth trajectory in FY27, delivering strong performance across its business.

READ | Bajaj Auto slips nearly 3%, trades ex-date for share buyback; time to buy? Meanwhile, Indo Count Industries believes FY27 will be a defining year for the company, not only in terms of stronger profitability, but also with meaningful improvement in volumes and margins. The management said the company is on track to deliver a record year in FY27. They expect volumes to be in the range of 105 million to 110 million meters compared to 94 million meters achieved in FY26.

Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on Gokaldas Exports, Indo Count, with 'Buy' rating

After a painful FY22–26 downturn, Indian textiles are recovering led by exports, as global Textile and Apparel (T&A) trade largely flat during CY21–25 begins to stabilize. The slowdown was driven by inflation, weak discretionary demand, retailer inventory corrections, elevated freight costs, and tariff uncertainty following the post-COVID demand surge.

Apparel (60 per cent of global trade) saw muted growth while home textiles dipped. From CY25, recovery is underway supported by inventory normalization, easing inflation, and improving tariff dynamics. India's US tariff has normalized to 10 per cent, narrowing the gap vs Bangladesh, Vietnam and Indonesia (19–20 per cent), said Motilal Oswal Financial Services in its textile sector report. Analysts at the brokerage believe that with global retailers improving order visibility and brands consolidating toward large compliant suppliers, major Indian textile exporters are well-positioned to capture disproportionate market share in the upcycle,

Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage of Gokaldas Exports (target price ₹1,110), Indo Count (₹550), Arvind (₹670), Pearl Global (₹2,300), & Welspun Living (₹200), with a 'Buy' rating and Vardhman Textile, KPR Mill, and Trident with a 'Neutral' rating. ================================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.