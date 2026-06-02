KRN Heat Exchanger shares gain 4% as company mops up ₹350-cr from QIBs

Shares of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration were ruling higher on the bourses on Tuesday, June 2, after the manufacturer of customised thermal management components announced that it has raised ₹3,500 crore from qualified institutional buyers.

KRN Heat Exchanger share price climbed as much as 4.05 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹1,094.70 per share on the NSE on Tuesday.

Although the stock pared some gains, it continued to witness strong buying interest from investors. At 10:57 AM on Monday, the counter was seen trading at ₹1,805 per share, up 3.14 per cent from its previous close of ₹1,052 per share on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark Nifty50 index was quoted at 23,286, down 96 points.

So far during today's trading session, a combined total of nearly 0.67 lakh equity shares of KRN Heat Exchanger, worth approximately ₹8 crore, have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹6,712.91 crore on the NSE as of June 2, 2026.

KRN Heat Exchanger raises ₹350 crore from QIBs

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration has informed the exchanges that it has raised ₹350 crore from qualified institutional buyers.

The company, in an exchange filing, said that its Fund-Raising Committee, at its meeting held on June 1, 2026, approved the allotment of 33,01,886 equity shares of face value ₹10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of ₹1,060 per equity share, i.e., at a premium of ₹1,050 per equity share (which includes a discount of 4.85 per cent to the floor price, as determined in terms of the Sebi ICDR Regulations), against the floor price of ₹1,114.05 per equity share, aggregating to ₹34,999.99 lakhs pursuant to the issue.

The issue opened on May 26, 2026, and closed on June 1, 2026. The same was intimated to the exchanges through letters dated May 26, 2026, and June 1, 2026.

"Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased from ₹62,15,66,000, consisting of 6,21,56,600 equity shares of ₹10 each, to ₹65,45,84,860, consisting of 6,54,58,486 equity shares of ₹10 each," said the company.

Among the allottees who were awarded more than 5 per cent of the equity shares offered in the QIP include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority - Way, Ashoka WhiteOak ICAV - Ashoka WhiteOak India Opportunities Fund, WhiteOak Capital Balanced Advantage Fund, WhiteOak Capital Balanced Hybrid Fund, WhiteOak Capital Digital Bharat Fund, WhiteOak Capital ELSS Tax Saver Fund, WhiteOak Capital Equity Savings Fund, WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund, WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund, WhiteOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Fund, WhiteOak Capital Multi Cap Fund, WhiteOak Capital Special Opportunities Fund, Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund, Bank of India Mid Cap Fund, Bank of India Multi Asset Allocation Fund, Subhkam Ventures I Pvt Ltd, VQ FasterCap Fund, and ValueQuest India Inflexion Fund, according to the exchange filing submitted by the company.