Kross share price zooms 20%, hits record high on huge volume; here's why

Kross share price movement

Kross' share price hit a record high of ₹326.80, zooming 20 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume after the company's profit after tax more than doubled to ₹19.69 crore in the September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27).

The stock price of the auto ancillary company surpassed its previous high of ₹282.90 touched on September 23, 2026. It has more than doubled or zoomed 117 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹150.80 touched on April 2, 2026.

At 01:03 PM, Kross quoted 12 per cent higher at ₹305.25, compared to a 1 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

The average trading volume at the counter soared over 10-fold, with a combined 13.86 million shares representing 21 per cent of total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Kross – Q2 results

In Q2FY27, Kross’ revenue from operations increased 79.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹235.09 crore from ₹130.92 crore in Q2FY26. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 107.4 per cent YoY to ₹30.60 crore from ₹14.75 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 175 bps to 13.0 per cent from 11.3 per cent. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 143.5 per cent YoY to ₹19.69 crore.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Broad-based segmental growth was supported by strong demand in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) and trailer segments, a continued recovery in the tractor and agricultural segments, and capacity expansion initiatives. Operational efficiency and backward integration helped support performance amid input cost pressures, Kross said.

Kross overview, outlook

Kross specialises in trailer axles, suspension assemblies, and safety-critical forged, cast and machined components for M&HCVs, tractors, and off-highway vehicles. The company is backward integrated across design, forging, casting, heat treatment, machining, and surface coating, and is among the prominent trailer axle & suspension manufacturers in India. The company is a key supplier to various OEMs, including leading players in the commercial vehicle and tractor segments.

The management said capacity expansion investments are beginning to support growth, with utilisation expected to improve in the coming quarters. Supported by healthy order books, sustained demand in the trailer and tractor segments, and multiple capacity expansion initiatives nearing completion, Kross is well-positioned to deliver healthy growth in FY27, the management said.

The company’s focus remains on profitable growth, operational efficiency, customer relationships, and disciplined execution. Through continued emphasis on innovation, operational excellence, and strategic capacity investments, the management said the company is capitalising on the recovery in key segments while strengthening its competitive position. The management remains confident that these initiatives, combined with strong execution visibility and contributions from new products, will drive sustainable revenue growth, improved profitability.