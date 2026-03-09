Kwality Wall's tanks 8% to its all-time low as Q3 net loss widens QoQ

Kwality Wall's shares fell 8.3 per cent to their all-time low at ₹24.1 on the BSE. At 9:53 AM, Kwality Wall’s share price was trading 5.06 per cent lower at ₹24.97. In comparison, Sensex was down 2.78 per cent at 76,726.65.

The stock tanked after the company reported its quarter ended December 31, 2025, results. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the company’s net loss widened to ₹178.38 crore, as compared to a loss of ₹100.16 crore in Q2FY26.

Kwality Wall’s revenue from operations stood at ₹223.41 crore, as compared to ₹321.68 crore in the September quarter. The company’s Earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation (Ebitda) before exceptional items was at ₹64 crore, reflecting the impact of lower gross margins, and continued growth led to investments made across the value chain.

Exceptional items (expense) of ₹94 Cr during the quarter primarily relate to non-recurring costs recognised in the current period.

The impulse portfolio delivered mid-single digit volume growth during the quarter. However, the in-home portfolio saw a muted response and is planned to be relaunched with an improved offering for the 2026 season, according to the company filing.

Further, gross margin for the quarter stood at 41.5 per cent, impacted by one-off trade investments of 600 basis points (bps) related to higher MRP stock liquidation, as well as 400 bps due to commodity inflation led by cocoa prices.

"Employee benefits and other expenses increased as the company transitions to a standalone listed organisation and undertakes investments to upgrade its supply-chain infrastructure, strengthening the end-to-end value chain to manage peak-season demand. These investments are expected to create long-term value for shareholders, and the company remains committed to prioritising growth-led investments to deliver its volume-driven growth strategy," the company said.

Outlook

Looking ahead, Kwality Wall’s will remain focused on executing its growth strategy with a strong emphasis on innovation and expanding consumption occasions.

“We expect the company’s growth momentum to strengthen, beginning with the 2026 season, supported by our continued focus on differentiated offerings at strategic price points, increasing distribution and premiumising the portfolio—actions that will help drive growth and market penetration,” management highlighted.

It added: At the same time, we remain committed to disciplined cost management and ongoing

productivity initiatives across the value chain. While investments in capability building and

growth initiatives may keep the cost base elevated in the near term, these actions are expected