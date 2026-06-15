L&T share price gains 4% on West Asia deal; analysts stay bullish

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares surged nearly 4 per cent in intraday trade on Monday to touch ₹4,214.90 on the NSE, buoyed by easing geopolitical tensions after the US and Iran reached a deal to end their 107-day war.

As of 11 AM, L&T shares were trading 3.5 per cent higher at ₹4,194, making it one of the top gainers in the Nifty 50 pack. A total of 2.4 million equities of the construction giant changed hands around the same time.

So far in CY2026, L&T shares have outperformed the markets. According to NSE data, the stock has remained largely flat, compared with an 8.3 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index. In one year, L&T shares have gained 17 per cent, while the Nifty 50 index has declined 3.2 per cent.

L&T derives more than 35 per cent of its revenue from the Middle East region. Following the US and Israel’s strikes, the company had flagged logistics and supply chain disruptions as key challenges, warning of potential revenue risks if the situation persists.

L&T has a strong presence across infrastructure, hydrocarbon, power transmission and industrial projects in various countries of the Middle East. L&T: Analyst turns bullish

Commenting on L&T, Gaurav Sharma, head of research, Globe Capital, said that he remains very positive on the construction giant. He said that L&T is one of the large-cap companies that was directly impacted by the conflict in West Asia. As the situation stabilises, execution of its existing projects is expected to resume, while the reconstruction phase could open up significant new business opportunities for the company.

"L&T already has a strong presence across Middle East countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and other key markets. The company derives a meaningful portion of its revenue from the region. Going forward, it could benefit from contracts related to refinery reconstruction, port redevelopment and the restoration of urban infrastructure damaged during the war," he said.

"While the impact may not be immediate, we remain bullish on L&T from a long-term perspective of one to two years. We believe the stock has the potential to deliver around 24-25 per cent annual growth from current levels," Sharma added.

L&T stock: Technical view

Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One, said that L&T shares have successfully surpassed the key hurdle around ₹4,150, a level that had acted as resistance on two occasions over the past couple of months. The breakout above this zone confirms a bullish Cup and Handle pattern on the chart.

Based on the pattern structure, the measured target points towards a retest of the all-time high zone around ₹4,400 and then ₹4,600 in the near term. On the downside, the earlier resistance zone near ₹4,150 is expected to act as support, while today's bullish gap area around ₹4,050 should provide immediate support

For the March 2026 quarter, L&T reported a 3 per cent Y-o-Y drop in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹5,326 crore. for March quarter FY26. The company had said that the decline in consolidated PAT was primarily due to an exceptional gain (net of tax & NCI) of ₹475 crore in the previous year. The firm's Q4FY26 revenue from operations rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹82,762 crore.

The group's consolidated order book as on March 31, 2026, stood at an all-time high of ₹7,40,327 crore, up 28 per cent Y-o-Y. International orders constituted 52 per cent of the overall order book.