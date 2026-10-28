Wednesday, October 28, 2026 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / L&T surges 6%, sees sharpest intraday rally in 6 months on strong Q2 show

L&T surges 6%, sees sharpest intraday rally in 6 months on strong Q2 show

L&T delivered healthy revenue growth and record order inflows, with the ₹8.5 trillion order book at the end of September quarter providing robust multi-year revenue visibility.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T share price surged 6% to ₹3,892, its sharpest intraday rally since April 8, 2026.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price movement

 
Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) share price surged 6 per cent to ₹3,892, its sharpest intraday rally in the past six months, on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade after the comapny reported healthy earnings for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2FY27). Earlier, on April 8, 2026, the stock price of the civil construction company soared 8.3 per cent.
 
At 09:23 AM, L&T traded 5 per cent higher at ₹3,845, as compared to a 0.95 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 1.4 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 

L&T – Q2 results

 
Infrastructure major L&T on Tuesday reported a 33 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹5,202 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026, compared with ₹3,926 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year (2025-26).
 
 
Consolidated revenue of the company grew 16 per cent to ₹78,750 crore during Q2FY27, driven by progress in various businesses in the Projects, Products & Manufacturing (PPM) portfolio. 

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty tanks 150 points as oil tops $115; Jio Platforms listing in focus

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex cracks 900 pts, Nifty near 22,500; Jio Platforms lists at 21% premium

Jio Platforms share price

Jio Platforms lists at 21% premium, becomes India's 2nd-most valuable firm

Hindustan Unilever

HUL Q2FY27 result: Net profit rises 4% to ₹2,790 crore; sales grow 15%

F&O cues: Nifty bias 'Neutral, Bank Nifty looks promising, say analysts.

Nifty F&O rollovers flag 'Neutral' bias; IT, telecom positive: Analysts

Maruti Suzuki share price

Maruti dips marginally post Q2 amid cost pressures; analysts remain bullish

 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 0.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹6,845 crore, while EBITDA margin (excluding other income) contracted 130 bps YoY to 8.7 per cent from 10.0 per cent, primarily due to a higher share of the Projects, Products & Manufacturing (PPM) portfolio in the revenue mix and lower margins across businesses.
 
During the September quarter, the company secured orders worth ₹1.48 trillion, registering a growth of 28 per cent. This included several high-value orders led by the Hydrocarbon, CarbonLite Solutions, Public Spaces & Airports, and Power Transmission & Distribution businesses.
 
L&T said its consolidated order book stood at ₹8.5 trillion at the group level at the end of September 2026, reflecting 15 per cent growth over March 2026. International orders constituted 54 per cent of the overall order book. 
 

Brokerages view on L&T

 
L&T delivered healthy revenue growth and record order inflows, with the ₹8.5 trillion order books providing robust multi-year revenue visibility. Despite the challenging geopolitical environment, the company maintained strong execution momentum in the Middle East, particularly in Hydrocarbon projects, while the Energy Conventional segment secured high-value offshore, onshore and CarbonLite orders. However, consolidated EBITDA margin contracted 130 bps YoY to 8.7 per cent, primarily due to the higher PPM revenue contribution, cost pressures in Water & Effluent Treatment projects, supply-chain costs and a higher proportion of projects yet to cross the margin recognition threshold, ICICI Securities said in a note.
 
Management maintained its FY27 guidance of 10-12 per cent order inflow growth and 10-12 per cent revenue growth, with PPM EBITDA margin guidance at approximately 7.8 per cent. The near-term prospect pipeline remains healthy at approximately ₹10.3 trillion for the balance of FY27, while NWC at a record low of 1.7 per cent of revenue reflects improved working-capital efficiency. Overall, L&T remains well-positioned to benefit from sustained infrastructure and energy investments, with execution-led margin recovery and conversion of the robust order pipeline remaining key monitorables, the brokerage firm said.
 
Management maintained its FY27 guidance despite geopolitical uncertainties. The company continues to target 10-12 per cent order inflow growth, 10-12 per cent revenue growth, 7.8 per cent PP&M EBITDA margin, while net working capital-to-sales ratio target has been revised to be less than 10 per cent (vs ratio of 10 per cent earlier), analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.
 
With a prospect pipeline of ₹10 trillion, L&T’s historical win rate of >20 per cent and 1HFY27 inflows at ₹2.1 trillion, the brokerage firm believes that L&T is rightly positioned to meet its inflow target of ₹3.9-4.0 trillion for FY27. Despite supply chain challenges, execution growth has ramped up sharply for the company, thereby giving confidence on revenue growth going ahead, analysts said. The brokerage firm maintains a 'Buy' rating on L&T with an unchanged SoTP-based target price of ₹4,400, valuing core business at 25x December 2028 estimates. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.     
 

More From This Section

Carlsberg

Carlsberg India files updated IPO prospectus for 86.42 million shares

Infosys

Infosys draws four downgrades in a day on weaker annual sales outlook

Stocks to buy: Motial Oswal recommends buy on BSE, Kotak Bank, Indian Hotels, Lenskart, Symbiotec Pharmalab and Urban Company.

BSE, Lenskart: Motilal Oswal stock ideas across large-, mid- and small-caps

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to watch: Jio Platforms, HUL, Adani Enterprises, Maruti Suzuki, L&T

Stocks to buy today: Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal recommends MCX, Bharti Airtel and Laurus Labs.

Bharti Airtel, MCX, Laurus Labs look bullish on charts: Chandan Taparia

Topics : The Smart Investor Markets stock market trading Market trends Larsen & Toubro L&T Capital Goods Q2 results

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio IPO Listing priceQ2 Results TodayAther Energy ShareMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferHindustan Unilever ShareGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 10:16 AM IST