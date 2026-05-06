Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) slipped 4 per cent to ₹3,900 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade as analysts flagged concerns of the near term execution challenges.

At 09:20 AM on Wednesday, L&T stock was quoting 3.6 per cent lower at ₹3,910.50 on the BSE, as compared to 0.56 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The stock was the top loser among the benchmark index.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE However, in the past one month, L&T has outperformed the market by gaining 5.6 per cent, as against 4.6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock has declined 5 per cent, as compared to 9 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

L&T – Q4 results

Infrastructure major L&T on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit at ₹5,325.60 crore for the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (FY26). The slide in profit during the quarter was on account of exceptional Y-o-Y gains. There was also limited impact from the West Asia conflict, the company’s management said in a post-results call.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹82,762.16 crore in Q4FY26.

During the quarter, L&T saw consolidated order inflow of ₹89,772 crore, securing orders across sectors. They included commercial and residential buildings, roads and runways, urban transport, transmission and distribution and the hydrocarbon onshore businesses. The group’s consolidated order book as on March 31, 2026, stood at ₹7.4 trillion, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 28 per cent. International orders constituted 52 per cent of the overall order book.

Why L&T stock is underperforming in a firm market?

L&T’s performance continues to reflect strong ordering momentum and healthy execution, with a robust ₹7.4 trillion order book providing multi-year visibility. However, Q4 execution was impacted by ₹5,000 crore revenue slippage due to supply chain disruptions in the Middle East and delays in water projects, indicating near-term execution headwinds, ICICI Securities said in a note.

READ | Coforge zooms 10% on solid Q4 show; analysts see up to 47% upside For FY27, management has guided for order inflow growth of 10–12 per cent and revenue growth of 10–12 per cent. Under company next 5-year plan (Lakshya’31 Strategy), L&T targets order inflow compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10–12 per cent, revenue CAGR of 12–15 per cent, and ROE of 16–17 per cent, driven largely by core EPC businesses, the brokerage firm said.

Overall, despite near term execution challenges L&T remains well-positioned to benefit from strong domestic capex, Middle East opportunities, and global energy transition, supported by a large bid pipeline (~₹17.8 trillion) and strategic investments, ICICI Securities said.

Despite the disruption due to the West Asia crisis, prospect pipeline is strong at ₹17.8 trillion for FY27 vs. ₹19 trillion for FY26. L&T has outlined investments across new-age areas in its strategic plan of Lakshya 2031 to be future ready, which we believe may be return dilutive in near term, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said.

The brokerage firm revised its estimates to factor in expected divestment of Hyderabad Metro and Nabha power by Q1FY27 and lower order inflows and execution for FY27, along with a stronger recovery in FY28 in the Middle East for reconstruction-led demand.

“With rolling forward to June 2028, we arrive at a revised SoTP-based target price of ₹4,550 (₹4,200 earlier), based on 25x two-year forward earnings for core business and a 25 per cent holding company discount to subsidiaries,” MOFSL said. =================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.