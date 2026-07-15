Landmark Cars zooms 35% in 2 days; what's driving auto dealer stock?

Landmark Cars share price movement

Share price of Landmark Cars hit an eight-month high of ₹570, as they rallied 13 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volumes.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the auto dealer company zoomed 35 per cent after the company reported a better than expected business performance in the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27). The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹674.70 on October 15, 2025 and a record high of ₹901.95 on February 7, 2024.

At 09:29 AM, Landmark Cars quoted 11 per cent higher at ₹560.65, as compared to 0.7 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over 10-fold, with a combined 5.6 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Landmark Cars stock price?

As per the business update released by the company, total revenue from operations (including agency sales) for the quarter came in at ₹1,733 crore, up 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Within this, Vehicle sales (including agency sales) amounted to ₹1,465 crore, up 24% YoY and After Sales service reported revenue of ₹268 crore - a growth of 14 per cent YoY. The company reported its highest-ever first-quarter sales during the quarter, backed by solid growth in both the Vehicle Sales and After-sales segments.

Landmark Cars said the deliveries of several key models commenced in the June quarter, including Mercedes-Benz CLA, MG Majestor, and the new Renault Duster. Further, new models are expected to be launched from Mercedes-Benz, BYD, MG, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Honda and KIA in the upcoming quarters. These launches are expected to drive healthy sales momentum in the coming months.

The supply of BYD cars improved in the June quarter and further improvement is expected in the current quarter. Supported by the ramp-up and stabilization of newly opened workshops, the after-sales business delivered solid performance in line with company expectations. The company is expanding its workshop capacity in several Brands to take care of increasing demand in select geographies, it added.

Meanwhile, Landmark Cars in the Q4 earnings conference call said India's auto retail is entering financial year 2027 on a strong momentum. The management of the company is of the opinion that with current fuel prices, electric vehicle (EV) penetration will significantly rise. Landmarks bet on OEs focusing on EVs are playing off big time. India's EV penetration in passenger cars is more or less 5 per cent. For Landmark, EVs contribute to over 21 per cent of its sales. BYD, M&M and MG Motors are leaders in their segments in EVs.

ICICI Securities view on Landmark Cars

“Q1FY27 performance came in ahead of our expectations, while new vehicle sales growth at 24 per cent YoY vs. our built in FY27 growth of 16 per cent,” ICICI Securities said in a note.

In the after sales services segment as well, the brokerage firm had built in 12 per cent YoY growth in FY27 vs. Q1FY27 reported growth of 14 per cent YoY.

Deliveries of several key models commenced in the June quarter, including Mercedes-Benz CLA, MG Majestor, and the new Renault Duster. Further, new models are expected to be launched from Mercedes-Benz, BYD, MG, M&M, Honda and KIA in the upcoming quarters.

These launches are expected to drive healthy sales momentum in the coming months. The stock reacted positively (up 17 per cent on Tuesday) to the business update in yesterday’s trading session and is now nearing is fair value, the brokerage firm said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.