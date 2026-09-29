Landmark Cars surges 12% on huge volume in weak market; here's why

Landmark Cars share price movement

Landmark Cars' share price surged 12 per cent to ₹535.80 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume after the company said it expanded footprints by adding a BYD facility in Noida and a Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) showroom in Kolkata.

At 10:08 AM, Landmark Cars quoted 11 per cent higher at ₹529, compared to a 0.87 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped multiple-fold with a combined 3.9 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹674.70 on October 15, 2025.

About Landmark Cars

Landmark Cars is one of the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD, Renault, M&M, KIA, MG Motors and Citroën.

The company also caters to the commercial vehicle retail business of Ashok Leyland in India. It has a presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs, sales of preowned passenger vehicles and facilitation of third-party financial and insurance products.

What’s driving Landmark Cars stock price?

Landmark Cars is adding a BYD Facility in Noida and a M&M showroom at EM Bypass, Kolkata, West Bengal, the company said.

Landmark Cars is BYD’s largest retail and service partner in India, and the new facility in Noida further expands its network with the brand. Similarly, the new M&M location in Kolkata helps to strengthen the company’s presence with M&M in the region. These additions align with Landmark Cars' long-term strategy to deepen engagement with existing original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners and strengthen its presence across key geographies.

Landmark Cars said the company’s electric vehicle (EV) portfolio contributed around 30 per cent of new car sales revenue in June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), with BYD and M&M among the leading EV brands within company’s portfolio. With these additions, Landmark Cars will have 12 outlets for M&M and 11 outlets for BYD, bringing the total count to 143 outlets across India.

Landmark Cars further stated that the company remains focused on building long-term, scalable relationships with its OEM partners via network expansion and deeper market presence.

Landmark Cars – Outlook

Landmark Cars’ multi-brand portfolio addresses a wide range of customer preferences across premium, luxury, EV and commercial categories and reduces concentration risk across individual OEMs, geographies and vehicle segments. The business extends beyond new vehicle sales into after-sales service, spares, accessories, finance and insurance facilitation, pre-owned vehicles and allied customer lifecycle offerings. That integration builds long-term customer relationships while strengthening recurring revenue streams.

According to the company's FY26 annual report, the Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market continues to offer significant long-term growth potential, supported by low vehicle penetration, rising aspirations, premiumisation and increasing formalisation of automotive retail. In larger developed markets, leading auto retailers account for a higher share of industry volumes. "With a diversified original equipment manufacturer (OEM) portfolio, wider service footprint, growing electric vehicle (EV) presence and continued consolidation opportunities, the Company is well positioned to increase its market share over the long term while maintaining its focus on profitable and disciplined expansion," Landmark Cars said in its annual report.