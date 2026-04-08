Larsen & Toubro shares jump 8% in trade; what's driving investor interest?

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) shares jumped 8.1 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹4,024.9 per share. At 9:25 AM, L&T’s share price was trading 7.06 per cent higher at ₹3,985.9 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 3.39 per cent at 77,146.31.

The buying on the counter came amid positive sentiments surrounding the developments in West Asia. US President Donald Trump has said he has suspended Iran attacks for two weeks , pausing a five-week conflict that closed a crucial waterway for global energy supply and sent equity prices reeling.

Over two weeks ago, L&T, in a media interaction, had said that it derives more than 35 per cent of its revenue from the Middle East region. Following the US and Israel’s strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory actions, it had flagged logistics and supply chain disruptions as key challenges, warning of potential revenue risks if the situation persists.

READ | Petronet LNG share price rises 9% on bourses amid Iran-US ceasefire deal However, the company does not see any immediate impact on revenues, as the 5 per cent of projects where work has been stalled do not contribute significantly to the topline, said Subramanian Sarma, its deputy managing director.

He added that if the logistical issue does not get resolved in three months, there can be an impact through revenue deferment. Sarma also informed that none of its sites have faced any attack and all its staff and workers in the Middle East are safe.

L&T on March 21, 2026, reported that 95 per cent of its 100+ project sites in West Asia remain operational despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, with only 5 per cent temporarily paused near conflict zones.

READ | ONGC, OIL fall 4% as Brent crude tumbles below $100 on US-Iran ceasefire The region contributes 33 per cent of revenue and 37 per cent of the ₹7.33 trillion order backlog, with ₹3.46 trillion order inflows in April to December (9MFY26), of which one-third is from West Asia. While operations, billing, and order inflows remain stable, the company flagged logistics disruptions and rising input/insurance costs as near-term concerns.

JM Financial Institutional Securities in a report dated April 6, 2026, noted that the West Asia crisis impacts L&T’s near-term prospects given its significant exposure to the region as well as the possibility of a shortage of key raw materials, even in India. That said, the long-term outlook for the Middle East business remains robust with no news of project cancellations or payment delays.

Further, after a successful Project Lakshya (FY26), goals to be set for FY31E assume significance. The brokerage expects L&T to increase thrust in areas such as defence (precision engineering), thermal power EPC (Energy), and realty, alongside new-age areas such as semiconductor design and potentially data centres (limited). Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.