Larsen & Toubro falls 22% since West Asia war; here's what analyst suggests

Shares of Larsen and Toubro nearly 4 per cent to hit a low of ₹3,305 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, March 23, despite the company saying that 95 per cent of its sites in West Asia remain unaffected by the war between US-Israel and Iran

Around 11:10 AM, L&T stock was trading at ₹3,316.5, down 3.5 per cent against the previous session's close of ₹3,434.80. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 22,562.65 levels, up 551.85 points or 2.4 per cent.

The stock's 52-week high was at ₹4,440, and its 52-week low was at ₹2,965 on the NSE. Its total market capitalisation stood at ₹4.56 trillion.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE The company derives more than 35 per cent of its revenue from the Middle East region. Following US and Israel’s strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory actions, it flagged logistics and supply chain disruptions as key challenges, warning of potential revenue risks if the situation persists.

However, L&T does not see any immediate impact on revenues, as the 5 per cent of projects where work has been stalled do not contribute significantly to the topline, Subramanian Sarma, its deputy managing director, said over the weekend.

He added that if the logistical issue do not get resolved in three months, there can be an impact through revenue deferment.

Additionally, on March 19, the company received observation letters from BSE and NSE regarding its proposed scheme of arrangement with L&T Realty Properties Limited (LRPL). The scheme involves a slump sale of L&T's realty undertaking to LRPL, aimed at streamlining operations and creating synergies between the entities. The comes after the approval of the scheme by L&T's board of directors, subject to regulatory clearances. READ | HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Fin among 13 Nifty 50 stocks hit 52-week lows The observation letters, dated March 18 and March 19, 2026, confirm no adverse observations concerning listing compliance requirements, enabling L&T to file the scheme with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Sarma also informed that none of its sites have faced any attack and all its staff and workers in the Middle East are safe.

Here's what the analyst say:

Harish Jujarey, assistant vice president and head of technical equity research at Prithvi Finmart, said the L&T stock has witnessed a sharp sell-off following the US-Iran conflict, declining nearly 22 per cent this month. The geopolitical tensions, along with broader market weakness, have weighed on the stock. Despite the recent fall, the stock remains in a broad consolidation phase. From a technical standpoint, Jujarey believes some weakness persists as the stock is trading below its key moving averages. "In the short to medium term, the sharp correction has pushed RSI and other momentum indicators into the oversold zone. However, the overall trend continues to remain weak, and some further downside cannot be ruled out in the near term. On the downside, the ₹3,150–₹3,110 range is seen as a strong support zone. On the upside, resistance is placed in the ₹3,500-₹3,600 band. Given this setup, a ‘sell-on-rise’ strategy may be more appropriate at this point," he added. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the brokerage/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.