Larsen & Toubro gains 2%, stock up for sixth straight day; here's why

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) were trading firm, up 2 per cent at ₹4,128 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise range-bound market. The stock price of the civil construction major quoted higher for the sixth straight trading day, gaining 6 per cent during the period.

Thus far in the calendar year 2026, L&T has outperformed the market by falling less than 1 per cent, as against a sharp 11 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹4,440 on February 24, 2026.

At 12:06 PM; L&T was up 1.5 per cent at ₹4,105.70, as compared to 0.03 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex

Why has L&T outperformed market?

India's defence manufacturing sector received a major boost as the Defence Ministry invited bids from Tata Advanced Systems, L&T and Bharat Forge for the ₹15,000-crore Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, marking the first time a major fighter jet project was opened exclusively to private players while keeping Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) out.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off 300 pts from day's high, Nifty below 23,900; BDL share price drops 8% The AMCA will be a 25-tonne twin-engine fifth-generation stealth fighter with a 6.5-tonne internal fuel capacity and internal weapons bay. The selected company will partner with DRDO's Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) to develop five prototypes. AMCA Mk1 will use the existing 90 kN-class engine, while the more advanced Mk2 will be powered by a stronger indigenous engine. The first prototype is expected by late 2026 or early 2027, with full certification targeted by 2032, underscoring India's push for self-reliance and deeper private sector participation in defence aerospace.

According to ICICI Securities, the AMCA opportunity is strategically significant for L&T, as it strengthens the company's position in India's rapidly expanding defence and aerospace manufacturing ecosystem. L&T already has deep capabilities in precision engineering, aerospace structures, missile systems, naval platforms and defence electronics, making it a strong contender for such a complex programme. If selected, the project could provide long-term revenue visibility over the next decade, enhance technology capabilities, and improve L&T's share of high-value defence manufacturing, the brokerage firm said in a note.

ALSO READ: Ashok Leyland down 3.5% despite solid Q4; experts see margin pressure ahead L&T is among top fundamental picks of the month of the brokerage firm. Analysts have a ‘BUY’ rating on L&T with a target price of ₹4,955 per share. L&T is India’s largest engineering and construction company with a diversified presence across EPC projects, hitech manufacturing and services, spanning infrastructure, heavy engineering, defence engineering, power, hydrocarbons and services. Overall, company expects to achieve 10-12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in gross revenue for FY26 with target of 16-17 per cent ROE in the medium term, the brokerage firm said.

L&T – Growth, opportunities

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), accounting for nearly one-third of L&T’s annual revenue of $32 billion, is a vital market for the company. The conflict in the region has barely impacted L&T. It is business as usual at the 100 odd project sites there, with no material disruption to invoicing or collections.

ALSO READ: Breakout stocks | Q4 results today | Dividend stocks The domestic market, which accounts for approximately half of the order book, offers resilience against global uncertainties. While Government of India is committed to continue its focus on infrastructure investments, its industrial focus is strategically shifting towards new-age technologies and sustainability, aiming to transform the country into a global manufacturing and innovation hub by 2047. These are expanding the horizon of opportunities for the company, said S. N. Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of L&T in the FY26 annual report.

Looking ahead, the management expects sustained demand across infrastructure, hydrocarbon, renewables, power transmission & distribution, power capabilities and water treatment in both domestic and international markets. The passage of the SHANTI (Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India) Act is also expected to spur interest in small modular reactors, an area of relevance to the Company given its decade’s long expertise in engineering and manufacturing critical reactors and pressure vessels, including for the nuclear sector.

In India, early signs of renewed private investment across sectors such as energy transition, real estate, data centers, electronics, semiconductors and select traditional industries are expected to create additional opportunities for the Company, the management said. ======================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.