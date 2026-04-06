Larsen & Toubro gains 3%; stock up 13% from March low

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price Share price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 3 per cent to ₹3,715 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. Share price of(L&T) rose 3 per cent to ₹3,715 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade.

The stock price of the engineering and construction (E&C) major traded higher for the third straight day, gaining 6 per cent during the period. It has bounced back 13 per cent from its previous month's low of ₹3,289 touched on March 23, 2026. L&T’s stock price had hit a 52-week high of ₹4,440 on February 24, 2026.

Why is L&T stock price in focus?

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), in collaboration with L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forgings, has developed APURVA (Advanced Purified Reactor Vessel Alloy) an indigenous low-alloy steel forging technology for reactor pressure vessels (RPVs). The alloy is designed to support Small Modular Reactor (SMR) deployment, offering enhanced resistance to thermal cycling, irradiation, and fracture, with forging capability up to 750 mm thickness.

According to ICICI Securities, the development of APURVA is strategically significant for L&T, particularly its heavy engineering and nuclear forgings business. Through its subsidiary L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forgings, the company is now positioned at the core of India’s SMR value chain, gaining access to a high-entry-barrier, technology-intensive segment. Financially, while near-term impact may be limited, the development strengthens L&T’s long-term order pipeline visibility in nuclear EPC and heavy forgings, the brokerage firm said in a note.

Meanwhile, in another development, the Ministry of Railways set a deadline to complete Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) by March 2027 for three new high-speed rail corridors—Hyderabad–Chennai (778 km), Hyderabad–Bengaluru (618 km), and Patna–Siliguri. The projects will be executed by National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited and are part of a broader ~4,000 km high-speed rail expansion plan with an estimated investment of ~₹16 trillion.

This development reinforces India’s long-term infrastructure push, creating a large multi-year EPC opportunity pipeline across civil, tunnelling, and rail systems. While execution remains long-gestation (post-DPR approvals), it is structurally positive for companies like L&T with strong order inflow visibility over the next decade, ICICI Securities said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) are positive about the L&T’s growth outlook based on its strong order book and prospects of healthy core PAT earnings over FY25-28E, the brokerage firm do believe that near-term headwinds persist on international revenue, with the Middle East accounting for nearly 39-40 per cent of its total order book as of 9MFY26; and information technology (IT) subsidiary’s valuations, which are getting impacted by AI-led disruption. Analysts at(MOFSL) are positive about the L&T’s growth outlook based on its strong order book and prospects of healthy core PAT earnings over FY25-28E, the brokerage firm do believe that near-term headwinds persist on international revenue, with the Middle East accounting for nearly 39-40 per cent of its total order book as of 9MFY26; and information technology (IT) subsidiary’s valuations, which are getting impacted by AI-led disruption.

“We have limited clarity on how things will unfold in the Middle East over the medium term, but in the near term, it can impact execution as well as margins for certain projects,” MOFSL said while retaining a ‘Buy’ rating on L&T and target price of ₹4,400 per share. L&T’s footprint in West Asia spans Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman. Of the ₹3.46 trillion order inflow in April-December 2025 (9MFY26), a third was from the Middle East. As of December 2025, L&T’s order backlog was ₹7.33 trillion, 37 per cent of which came from the region. In a select media briefing in March month, Subramanian Sarma, deputy managing director and president of L&T, said, “Despite the unfortunate developments in the region, roughly 95 per cent of L&T’s 100-plus sites are operating as 'business as usual.'" ===================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.