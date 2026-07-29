Larsen & Toubro gains 4%; should investors buy the stock post Q1 results?

Larsen & Toubro share price movement

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) were up nearly 4 per cent at ₹3,967.55 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals after the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) earnings. The company declared its Q1 results on Tuesday, July 28, after market hours.

However, in the past month, L&T underperformed the market by falling 8 per cent till Tuesday. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock is down 5 per cent, as against 9 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. L&T hit a 52-week high of ₹4,440 on February 24, 2026.

At 09:33 AM, L&T quoted 3 per cent higher at ₹3,943, as compared to 0.93 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 1.1 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

L&T – Q1 results

L&T reported a steady Q1FY27 performance, with consolidated revenue increasing 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹67,942 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) declined 3 per cent YoY to ₹6,116 crore, while the EBITDA margin contracted 90 bps YoY to 9.0 per cent, impacted by execution challenges in the Water & Effluent Treatment business, supply-chain disruptions in the Solar business due to the West Asia conflict, an adverse revenue mix, higher credit provisions and forex-related headwinds in the Technology business. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 14 per cent YoY to ₹4,123 crore, supported by lower finance costs & higher other income.

Check Q1 Results Today Order inflows grew 14 per cent YoY to ₹1.08 trillion, with international orders contributing 56 per cent, while the consolidated order book increased 27 per cent YoY to a record ₹7.79 trillion, providing strong multi-year revenue visibility, according to ICICI Securities.

Should investors buy L&T post Q1 results?

Despite near-term headwinds, the company continues to witness a healthy ₹15 trillion prospect pipeline for the balance of FY27, comprising Infrastructure & Utilities (₹7.82 trillion), Energy-Conventional (₹4.37 trillion), Energy-Green (₹2.43 trillion) and Manufacturing & Products (₹0.46 trillion), ICICI Securities said in a note.

The management expects Middle East ordering activity to recover from the July- September 2026 quarter (Q2) and maintained its FY27 guidance of 10–12 per cent order inflow growth, 10–12 per cent revenue growth, 7.8 per cent purchase price multiple (PPM) EBITDA margin and 10 per cent working capital. Overall, L&T remains well positioned to benefit from sustained infrastructure spending, a diversified project portfolio and healthy execution visibility, with the pace of Middle East order conversion, execution recovery and margin normalisation remaining key monitorables, the brokerage firm said.

With strong prospects of ₹15 trillion for 9MFY27 supported by continued momentum in ordering by the Middle East (ME), analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities view L&T’s FY27 order inflow growth guidance of 10-12 per cent as achievable.

While Q1FY27 execution was adversely impacted by West Asia geopolitical disruptions, the brokerage firm expects normalisation in execution from 2HFY27 onwards. This, coupled with a large order book should support revenue growth of 10-12 per cent in FY27 (in line with the guidance). The management has retained guidance on core margin as well.

“In our view, L&T is well placed to deliver 16 per cent plus compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in EBITDA over FY26-28 supported by strong momentum in ME ordering, pick up in execution 2HFY27 onwards and stable core margins,” the brokerage firm said. They remain constructive and maintain a 'BUY' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹4,640, implying a core P/E of 26x (vs trading at 21x core P/E). ========================================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.