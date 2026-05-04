L&T Q4 results preview: L&T’s top line is likely to see double-digit growth, supported by strong Core E&C performance, while earnings growth may remain modest on a year-on-year basis due to elevated costs and subsidiary-related pressures. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is expected to report steady revenue growth in the January-March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) , driven by a strong order book and healthy execution momentum. However, profitability growth may remain relatively muted due to margin pressures and project-related disruptions. Brokerages expect the capital goods major to benefit from robust domestic and international opportunities, particularly in the Middle East, while key monitorables include execution in overseas markets, domestic order inflows, margin trajectory, and progress on asset monetisation initiatives.L&T’s top line is likely to see double-digit growth, supported by strong Core E&C performance, while earnings growth may remain modest on a year-on-year basis due to elevated costs and subsidiary-related pressures.

The Mumbai-headquartered company is scheduled to announce its January-to-March quarter (Q4FY26) results on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

According to brokerages tracked by Business Standard, L&T's net profit is expected to come at ₹5,501.73 crore, marginally up from ₹5,497 crore in the year-ago period (Q4FY25). On a quarterly (Q-o-Q) basis, the company's bottom line is projected to surge by around 71 per cent from ₹3,215.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter.

The capital goods revenue for the quarter under review is expected to increase around 12.7 per cent to ₹83,830 crore, on average, as compared to ₹74,392.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. On a sequential basis, revenue is expected to grow around 17.3 per cent compared to ₹71,449.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter.

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Here's what brokerages expect from Larsen & Toubro Q4FY26 results:

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expects the company's consolidated revenue to grow 17 per cent year-on-year, driven by a 19 per cent rise in Core E&C revenues.

According to the brokerage, key factors to watch include execution of the Middle East order book, post-conflict reconstruction opportunities, improvement in domestic order inflows, margin trajectory, and working capital trends. MOFSL has also revised its estimates downward to reflect updated financials for IT subsidiaries, which are facing pressure from AI-led disruptions.\

READ | Hero MotoCorp Q4 preview: Street sees healthy growth; margins in focus Analysts expect core E&C Ebitda margin to decline by 30 basis points year-on-year to 9.6 per cent, factoring in ongoing disruptions at certain project sites in the Middle East. It also highlighted key monitorables, including updates on Middle East order inflows and execution progress, stake sale developments in the Hyderabad Metro, and Nabha Power. Additionally, the brokerage has revised its target price to ₹4,200, based on March 2028 estimates.

PL Capital

According to PL Capital, L&T is well-positioned to benefit from strong international opportunities, particularly in the Middle East. However, it noted that ongoing geopolitical uncertainties could pose near-term execution challenges in the region, which accounts for around 37 per cent of the company’s order book and remains a key area to monitor.

The brokerage added that the divestment of non-core assets such as Hyderabad Metro and Nabha Power is likely to support the next phase of growth by strengthening the balance sheet and improving return ratios, while also enabling investments in emerging areas like green energy, electrolysers, semiconductors, and data centres.

PL Capital expects L&T to deliver a revenue and adjusted PAT CAGR of 14 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively, over FY25–FY28E. It has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a SoTP-based target price of ₹4,806, valuing the core business at 22x September 2027E earnings. ======================================== Disclaimer: The views or investment tips expressed by the brokerage in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.