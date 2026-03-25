Larsen & Toubro shares jump 4% on securing significant Assam water project

Larsen & Toubro share price today: Shares of Larsen & Toubro, an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, rose nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday, March 25, to hit an intraday high of ₹3,652.9 on the NSE. This comes after the company said that it has secured a significant order for its water and effluent treatment (WET) business from the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewage Board for a water management project in Assam.

Around 02:25 PM, L&T stock was trading at ₹3,642, up 3.6 per cent against the previous session's close of ₹3,516.80. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 23,316.75 levels, up 404 points or 1.76 per cent.

The stock's 52-week high was at ₹4,440, and its 52-week low was at ₹3,165.20 on the NSE. Its total market capitalisation stood at ₹5 trillion.

According to the company, the project aims to deliver 24X7 safe and continuous water supply to the households in South-East Guwahati. It will improve the reliability of the city’s water system.

"The scope includes design, supply, installation, construction, testing and commissioning of barge-mounted intake system, raw water rising main, water treatment plant, reservoirs, booster pumping station, distribution network with household service connections," it said in an exchange filing.

L&T classifies a “significant” order as one valued between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore.

Recently, the company flagged logistics and supply chain disruptions as key challenges following the US and Israel’s strikes on Iran and the subsequent retaliation, warning that prolonged tensions could pose risks to revenues.

However, Larsen & Toubro does not foresee any immediate impact on revenues, as the 5 per cent of projects currently stalled do not materially contribute to the topline, Subramanian Sarma, its deputy managing director, said over the weekend.

He added that if the logistical issues are not resolved within three months, it could lead to revenue deferment. Sarma also said that none of the company’s sites have come under attack, and all its staff and workers in the Middle East remain safe.