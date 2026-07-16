Laser Power makes strong debut; shares list at 26% premium over IPO price

Laser Power share price today: Shares of integrated power infrastructure company Laser Power & Infra today made a strong debut on the Dalal Street, yielding a listing gain of nearly 26 per cent.

The stock opened at ₹260 on the BSE, up ₹55 or 25.70 per cent apiece, versus the issue price of ₹214. On the NSE, the counter listed at ₹250,up ₹36 or 16.82 per cent.

Laser Power & Infra commanded a market capitalisation of ₹3,775.91 crore on listed, according to BSE data.

The listing of Laser Power was above the grey market expectations. Ahead of the debut, Laser Power shares traded at a premium of around ₹258 apiece or 20.56 per cent, over the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹214.

Laser Power & Infra's IPO comprised a fresh issue of 25.3 million equity shares aggregating ₹542 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 9.3 million equity shares worth ₹200 crore by promoters Deepak Goel, Rakhi Goel and Devesh Goel.

The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹203-214 per share, with a lot size of 70 shares. The three-day subscription window closed on Monday, July 13, 2026.

The IPO received a strong response from investors and was subscribed 38.94 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, subscribing their allotted quota 92.25 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) portion was booked 43.34 times, while the retail investors' category was subscribed 6.59 times. Laser Power has said that the proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards prepayment or repayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings, with the remaining funds earmarked for general corporate purposes.