Last day! Hexagon Nutrition IPO ends; subscription tops 16x, GMP at 14%

Hexagon Nutrition IPO subscription, Day 3: Hexagon Nutrition continued to attract strong investor interest for its initial public offering (IPO), which closes for public subscription on Tuesday, June 9. The ₹138.87-crore maiden share sale of the research-oriented pure-play nutrition company was subscribed 16.09 times, led by robust demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed 40.98 times their reserved quota.

Retail investors followed, subscribing 14.38 times their allotted portion. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), however, showed relatively muted interest, with the category subscribed only 0.41 times, or 41 per cent, of the shares reserved for them.

READ | SpaceX IPO frenzy: Can Indian investors tap $75-bn blockbuster offering? Investor sentiment towards the issue has also been supported by activity in the grey market. According to sources tracking the unofficial market, the company's unlisted shares were trading at ₹51.5 apiece, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹6.5, or 14.44 per cent, over the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹45 per share.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO details

Through its maiden share sale, Hexagon Nutrition aims to raise ₹138.87 crore via an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS). The issue comprises the sale of up to 30.9 million equity shares by promoters Arun Purushottam Kelkar, Subhash Purushottam Kelkar, Aditya Kelkar, and Nutan Subhash Kelkar.

The company has fixed the price band at ₹42–₹45 per share, with a lot size of 333 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 333 shares and in multiples thereof. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors are required to invest at least ₹14,985 for one lot, while the maximum permissible retail application of 13 lots (4,329 shares) would entail an investment of ₹1,94,805.

With the public issue closing for subscription today, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, June 10. Shares are likely to be credited to successful applicants' demat accounts on Thursday, June 11.

Hexagon Nutrition shares are scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on Friday, June 12, 2026.

KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue, while Cumulative Capital and Catalyst Capital Partners are acting as the book-running lead managers.

READ | CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment; Check Status, GMP, listing date As the issue consists entirely of an OFS, Hexagon Nutrition will not receive any proceeds from the public offering.

Should you subscribe to Hexagon Nutrition IPO?