Tech Mahindra bonus shares record date: Tech Mahindra shares are in focus on Friday (November 27), as today is the last day for investors to buy the IT company's shares and qualify for its 1:1 bonus issue.

Under the 1:1 bonus issue, eligible shareholders will receive one additional fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 face value for every existing equity share of ₹5 held by them.

For instance, an investor holding 100 shares of Tech Mahindra will receive another 100 shares, taking the total holding to 200 shares. However, a bonus issue does not increase the value of an investor's holding.

Tech Mahindra share price will adjust proportionately to factor in the increase in the number of outstanding shares in the secondary market. The share price will be adjusted to half of its pre-bonus level on the record date.

In an exchange filing dated November 23, Tech Mahindra said that it has fixed November 30 (Monday) as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the bonus issue.

Accordingly, under the T+1 settlement cycle, Friday is the last day to purchase Tech Mahindra shares and become eligible for the bonus issue.

Investors buying the shares on or after November 30 will not qualify for the bonus issue.

Tech Mahindra also informed that December 1 has been fixed as the date of allotment of the bonus shares. The newly issued shares will become available for trading on the stock exchanges, starting December 2.

Tech Mahindra shares traded nearly 1 per cent lower at ₹1,839 on Friday around 11:45 AM.

Tech Mahindra is a leading IT services company. According to NSE data, its shares have gained 15 per cent so far in 2026 and 23 per cent over the past one year.

For the July-September quarter of FY2026-27, the Pune-based company reported a 32.74 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,585.6 crore. Its revenue from operations rose 15.6 per cent to ₹16,180.2 crore.