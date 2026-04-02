Latent View stock jumps 9% after $3 million deal with US-based Healtheon AI

Latent View Analytics share price: , a data analytics and AI consulting firm, rose nearly 9 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹284.5 on the NSE despite the subdued market sentiment. The rally comes after the company plans to invest $3 million in Healtheon AI Inc, a Delaware corporation. Shares of Latent View Analytics , a data analytics and AI consulting firm, rose nearly 9 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹284.5 on the NSE despite the subdued market sentiment. The rally comes after the company plans to invest $3 million in Healtheon AI Inc, a Delaware corporation.

Around 11:15 AM, Latent View stock was trading at ₹282.85, up 8.3 per cent against the previous session's close of ₹261.20. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 22,228 levels, down 451 points or 2 per cent.

However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has plunged nearly 38 per cent. The stock's 52-week high was at ₹515.50, and its 52-week low was at ₹248 on the NSE. Its total market capitalisation stood at ₹5,833 crore.

In an exchange filing on Thursday, Latent View Analytics revealed that its wholly owned subsidiary has executed Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) notes to make a strategic investment of $3 million in Healtheon AI Inc, a Delaware corporation. Healtheon specialises in the Agentic-AI framework for Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services for healthcare providers in the United States of America (USA).

Through this investment, the company aims to secure a cornerstone stake in a high-moat, AI-agentic framework targeting the Revenue Cycle Management sector.

Latent View Analytics provides multiple solutions, including consulting, business intelligence & insights, data modernisation, and advanced analytics & AI. The analytics offering includes customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, finance & risk analytics, HR analytics, and delivering data analytics solutions across the world. With global delivery centres located in Bengaluru and Chennai, the company has its presence in 4 regions, including the US, Europe, Latin America and the Asia Pacific region.

PL Capital on Latent View Analytics

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sinks 1,400 pts; Nifty near 22,200; SMIDs fall; realty, PSU bank drag In a March 2026 report, PL Capital maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Latent View, citing selective opportunities in advanced AI and steady growth in Domain and Consulting segments. The brokerage noted that the changing AI landscape may pressure the Diagnostics segment, which contributes around 60 per cent of revenue, while traction in Data Engineering, supported by the Databricks partnership and expanding Snowflake and GCP initiatives, is expected to accelerate further.

ALSO READ: M&M, TVS Motor: Nifty Auto tumble 3% as analysts flag demand, margin risks In FY27, PL Capital expects the company to post 25-30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in the financial services, retail, and industrial verticals, driven by demand and scaling efforts in high-potential accounts. Advanced AI capabilities (20 per cent of revenue) and a cash-rich balance sheet (9 per cent of market cap) provide flexibility for expansion into Healthcare & Life Sciences. Margins are expected to remain within 23-25 per cent, aided by improved utilisation, selective hiring, and a higher fixed-price mix (80-85 per cent), the brokerage said in its note.

However, PL Capital has lowered its USD revenue estimates by 60bps/FY27E and 90bps/FY28E due to weakness in Hi-Tech and higher concentration in Diagnostics, but kept margin estimates unchanged. The brokerage has set a target price of ₹490 (down from ₹630 earlier), based on a 32x PE multiple for FY28E. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the brokerage/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.